Pentagon considers tactical nuclear strategy shift

The Pentagon is developing a new nuclear strategy that would strengthen the defense of allies including South Korea and Japan against potential threats from China and Russia, NBC News reported Wednesday. The proposal would place greater emphasis on shorter-range tactical nuclear weapons capable of striking specific military targets, marking a shift away from a strategy centered primarily on long-range strategic nuclear weapons designed to destroy cities and critical infrastructure.If adopted, the strategy could significantly reshape the security environment for South Korea and Japan, both of which rely on the U.S. nuclear umbrella. Supporters argue it would strengthen extended deterrence by giving Washington more credible response options. Critics, however, contend that greater reliance on tactical nuclear weapons, which are considered more readily deployable, could lower the threshold for nuclear use and increase the risk of a conventional conflict escalating into a nuclear war.● Colby drives push for tactical nuclear doctrineAccording to NBC News, Elbridge Colby, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, is leading the effort to craft a new nuclear strategy centered on low-yield, shorter-range tactical nuclear weapons capable of striking specific military targets such as enemy bases. The proposal would represent a significant departure from the traditional U.S. nuclear posture, which has relied primarily on long-range strategic systems, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, strategic bombers and submarine-launched ballistic missiles, to deter adversaries through the threat of overwhelming retaliation.The strategy is intended to address scenarios in which U.S. allies come under attack from China or Russia during a regional conflict. A senior Pentagon official told NBC News that the new approach would broaden the U.S. president's credible nuclear response options and reinforce deterrence. The official said extended deterrence, Washington's commitment to defend allies with its nuclear arsenal, can remain credible only if U.S. leaders possess nuclear options that adversaries believe could realistically be employed. If only large-scale strategic strikes remain available, opponents may conclude the United States would be reluctant to use them, weakening deterrence.Colby is widely regarded as one of the principal architects of current U.S. defense policy and played a key role in drafting the 2026 National Defense Strategy released in January. He has long argued that low-yield tactical nuclear weapons aimed at battlefield targets, rather than cities, should be treated as practical military tools rather than symbolic weapons whose use is considered politically implausible.● Experts divided over impact on alliesAnalysts remain split over what the proposed strategy would mean for U.S. allies. Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korean studies at Ewha Womans University, said the proposal would effectively expand the range of U.S. extended deterrence options tailored to South Korea. "If that happens, there would no longer be any need to redeploy tactical nuclear weapons to the Korean Peninsula, as some have advocated," he said. "Even without deploying them here, the United States would possess a broader and more effective range of nuclear capabilities for South Korea's defense."Yang Uk, a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, also viewed the proposal favorably, calling it a net positive for South Korea. He said Washington is seeking to encourage allies to shoulder a greater share of defense responsibilities while avoiding any perception that its commitment to extended nuclear deterrence is weakening.Some experts also believe Japan, despite adhering to its three non-nuclear principles, would likely welcome stronger U.S. deterrence because the proposal does not involve deploying nuclear weapons on Japanese territory. Park said the strategy would not conflict with Japan's long-standing policy since it does not require introducing nuclear weapons into the country.Others remain skeptical. A senior congressional official told NBC News that Colby's proposal runs counter to President Donald Trump's stated goal of restoring U.S. nuclear deterrence. The official described the plan as "a weak approach," arguing that it narrows Washington's strategic options at a time when broader capabilities are needed rather than expanding them.안규영 kyu0@donga.com