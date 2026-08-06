Regional tuition plan sparks university fairness debate

The Ministry of Education announced Wednesday during a briefing to the presidential office that it plans to significantly expand national scholarship support for students at regional national universities as early as next year. The government will finalize the scholarship amount later this month and is considering covering full tuition costs depending on available funding. If implemented, about 60,000 freshmen entering 30 regional national universities nationwide next year could receive free tuition regardless of their household income. The additional annual cost is expected to reach around 400 billion won.Supporting and revitalizing regional universities is crucial to achieving balanced national development and sustaining local communities. But excluding private universities, which account for about 80% of higher education in regional areas, from the program has raised concerns over fairness. If government support is directed only toward national universities, the majority of regional students and communities could be left without access to the benefits. With private universities already operating under tuition restrictions, critics argue that excluding them from public support solely because they are private could create unequal treatment.The financial crisis facing regional private universities has reached a critical point. As the student population continues to shrink, a growing number of schools are struggling to fill even 80% of their freshman enrollment quotas. Many regional private universities rely on tuition fees for about half of their total revenue, leaving them highly vulnerable to declining enrollment. If government funding continues to favor national universities through initiatives such as the "10 Seoul National Universities" project, the divide between public and private institutions could become irreversible and accelerate the risk of private university closures.The government should also consider whether expanding tuition support is the most effective way to strengthen the competitiveness of regional universities. If financial aid is used only to reduce tuition burdens without improving educational capacity through investments in faculty and facilities, it could ultimately weaken the quality of education. Universities with limited academic competitiveness may struggle to attract students even with full scholarships. Tuition support should be focused on students facing financial difficulties, while government funding should be selectively allocated to competitive universities and specialized programs linked to regional industries, regardless of whether they are public or private institutions.