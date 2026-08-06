Higashino’s passing recalls Korea’s reading era



Many readers in South Korea were stunned by the recent news of Japanese mystery novelist Keigo Higashino’s death. A hugely popular author among Korean readers, Higashino had remained remarkably active until recently, publishing new works almost every year, including The Final Curtain and The Transparent Spiral.



The outpouring of tributes that followed showed the deep connection Korean readers had with his work. His latest novels and best-known titles quickly returned to bestseller lists at bookstores across the country. Kyobo Book Centre in Seoul’s Gwanghwamun district created a special display of his major works under the description, "A writer whose name itself became a genre." Online bookstores Aladin and YES24 also paid tribute to his literary career, describing him as "a mystery master loved by Korean readers." Fans shared emotional messages that drew widespread attention, including, "Thanks to you, my school years were never lonely," and "The most heartbreaking and shocking twist was the author’s own death."



Why did Korean readers feel such a profound sense of loss over the death of a Japanese novelist? Higashino’s works, including Journey Under the Midnight Sun (2000), The Devotion of Suspect X (2006) and The Miracles of the Namiya General Store (2012), were among the most widely read books in South Korea in the early 2000s. It was a time when major literary bestsellers became shared cultural experiences across generations, with books serving as a common ground that connected readers. It was also an era when novels such as The Da Vinci Code, Harry Potter and The Alchemist became global publishing sensations.



Alongside writers such as Haruki Murakami and Hideo Okuda, Higashino stood at the center of the Japanese fiction boom that swept South Korean bookstores in the 2000s. According to Kyobo Book Centre, he was the second best-selling author in South Korea over the past decade, behind Han Kang, the first Korean recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature. Known for tightly crafted stories that explored human psychology and social issues, Higashino became a household name even among readers who were not devoted mystery fans.



But the publishing landscape has changed significantly since then. It has become increasingly rare to find writers who naturally earn descriptions such as "a writer whose name itself is a genre" or "an author loved by Korean readers." A single writer becoming a shared cultural touchstone across generations is now far less common. As content consumption has diversified, fewer books have emerged as nationwide cultural phenomena, while reading preferences have become increasingly fragmented.



Books still occasionally find new life through word of mouth on platforms such as Instagram, especially among younger readers. But it has become far more difficult for a single title to capture the attention of readers across generations. The same trend can be seen in music, television dramas and video content. Algorithm-driven personalization has expanded individual choices, but it has also reduced the shared cultural experiences that once connected people across generations and social groups.



Higashino represented the final years of an era when cultural experiences were widely shared. Because he continued publishing new works almost every year while battling colon cancer in his late 60s, many readers may not have fully realized either how much time had passed or how dramatically the reading landscape had changed.



The grief following his death carries a deeper layer of nostalgia. As readers mourn Higashino and celebrate his literary legacy, they are also looking back on a time when people from different generations could read the same books, discuss the same stories and share a common cultural language.

