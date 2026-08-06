Samsung advances AI memory with zHBM

As artificial intelligence evolves beyond answering questions into autonomous agents capable of carrying out tasks, memory technology that can retain context and support reasoning is becoming increasingly important. With competition heating up in the high-value memory market, Samsung Electronics has unveiled a new memory architecture that stacks high bandwidth memory (HBM) directly on top of AI accelerators.Samsung introduced a mock-up of its next-generation three-dimensional (3D) memory architecture, called "zHBM," on Wednesday at FMS 2026, which opened at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California. The event is the world’s largest memory semiconductor conference, drawing major memory chipmakers from around the world.Unlike conventional designs that place HBM beside AI accelerators, Samsung’s zHBM stacks the memory directly above the xPU, significantly reducing the physical distance between computing and memory components. The approach is similar to replacing a bridge between two separate buildings with a direct connection between different floors of the same structure. By shortening the path data travels, the technology enables information stored in memory to reach the processor faster.As AI models grow more advanced and demand increasingly large volumes of data processing, the amount of information moving between memory and processors is rising sharply. Samsung said systems equipped with zHBM achieved data processing speeds eight times faster than systems using HBM5. The company also said the technology delivered three times higher performance per watt and cut thermal resistance by more than half.Samsung and SK hynix are also stepping up efforts to develop NAND flash-based technologies. Samsung showcased a mock-up of "zNAND-O," featuring eight stacked layers of its latest V-NAND technology. Earlier, SK hynix and SanDisk jointly unveiled the first standard for high bandwidth flash (HBF), a next-generation storage technology.While HBM improves performance by vertically stacking DRAM chips, HBF uses layered NAND flash to boost storage capacity and efficiency. NAND can store larger amounts of data and, as a nonvolatile memory, does not require continuous power to retain information, allowing it to operate with lower energy consumption.Industry analysts expect South Korea to maintain its leadership in the global memory semiconductor market through 2031, supported by technological advances from Samsung and SK hynix. Josephine Rau, an analyst at French market research firm Yole Group, said at FMS 2026 that the outlook was backed by South Korea’s plan to double wafer production capacity within five years, along with major investments from the two chipmakers.Rau, however, warned that the rapidly changing AI landscape could pose new challenges. The development cycle for new memory products has shortened from about 18 months to 12 months, making speed and agility increasingly critical. As innovation cycles accelerate, companies that can respond quickly to shifting market demands are likely to gain a competitive edge.최지원 기자 jwchoi@donga.com