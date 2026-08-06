New law reveals gaps in victim protections

In June 2022, a man in his 50s with a mental disability was found dead with bruises covering his body. Police spent a year investigating whether his older brother should face charges of aggravated assault resulting in death. But they accepted the brother’s claim that the victim had a history of self-harm and decided in July 2023 not to refer the case for prosecution.Prosecutors later determined that the possibility of homicide could not be ruled out based on the autopsy report and ordered police to conduct a supplementary investigation. When police reached the same conclusion 10 months later, prosecutors requested the investigation records in May 2024 and again ordered further inquiries. More than two years after the death, the police investigation was effectively restarted. During the renewed probe, police secured testimony from a neighbor who said they had heard the older brother beating the victim. Additional blood evidence found inside the home also led prosecutors to arrest the brother on charges of aggravated assault resulting in death and indict him for trial.Under a revised Criminal Procedure Act set to take effect Oct. 2, cases involving vulnerable victims, including people with disabilities and children, will automatically be transferred to prosecutors at the newly established Public Prosecution Agency after police investigations are completed. Currently, victims who challenge a police decision not to refer a case for prosecution must file an objection within three months before prosecutors can review the matter. The revised law creates an exception for seven major categories of crimes involving vulnerable victims, requiring prosecutors to review those cases automatically without the need for an objection.The Democratic Party of Korea is pushing additional legislation that would require investigation results in seven major categories of crimes, including child abuse, abuse of people with disabilities and older adults, domestic violence, sexual violence, sexual crimes against children and teenagers, and stalking, to be automatically transferred to the Public Prosecution Agency. The measure is intended to protect victims who may be unable to seek legal remedies on their own after experiencing abuse or violence. The revised law also includes a provision requiring prosecutors to make every effort to hear the views of victims or their representatives when they request meetings in cases subject to automatic referral.Critics, however, argue that the definition of vulnerable victims should be broadened to better align with the reform’s original purpose. For instance, if police decide not to refer a stalking case for prosecution, prosecutors will still automatically review the case even if the victim does not file an objection. But if police decline to refer a dating violence case involving assault or injury charges, prosecutors can examine the case only if the victim submits an objection.Under the current system, victims of dating violence are not eligible for state-appointed legal counsel and must hire private attorneys at their own expense if they need representation. Legal experts say lawmakers need to establish clearer criteria on whether automatic referral should be based on the final charges filed or the circumstances of the victim.Kim Ye-won, an attorney and head of the Disability Rights Law Center, said, "If police initially classify a case as simple assault, fraud or embezzlement rather than abuse of a person with a disability or an older adult, it will not be included among cases subject to automatic referral."Another attorney with extensive experience representing victims said, "Clear standards are needed to prevent disputes over which cases qualify for automatic referral. We need to consider whether expanding the scope of automatic referrals, or requiring all cases to go through the process, is truly the best way to protect victims."고도예 기자 yea@donga.com