Lee pushes military academy merger plan

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday criticized the Korea Military Academy, accusing it of being at the center of three military coups without ever being held accountable. He called for the creation of a unified "Armed Forces Academy" by merging the country’s Army, Navy and Air Force academies, saying the military education system needs fundamental reform."The Korea Military Academy was at the center of three coups, yet it has never taken responsibility," Lee said during a briefing by foreign and security-related ministries, including the Defense Ministry. "How can it be acceptable that those who pushed the country into turmoil face no consequences afterward?"Lee directed officials to move "quickly and forcefully" on the proposal. "South Korea has become a democracy and a developed country, but who would have imagined that Army generals would support a military-backed coup?" Lee said. "We must build a system that makes such an attempt structurally impossible in the future."It was the first time since taking office that Lee had publicly criticized the Korea Military Academy. On July 16, the government and the ruling Democratic Party of Korea announced a basic plan to establish a four-year Armed Forces Academy at Jaun University Town in Daejeon by merging the existing Army, Navy and Air Force academies. The proposal, however, continues to face opposition from within the military and elsewhere.Regarding the return of U.S. military bases in South Korea, Lee said the process appeared to be moving too slowly and questioned why the sites had not been handed back despite various explanations. "They are not returning them for one reason or another. Isn’t this a serious problem?" Lee said.After Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said the U.S. military had taken a passive stance in negotiations, Lee replied, "That is why we cannot hand everything over in advance."Lee was referring to the relocation of U.S. forces to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, which has been completed, while several former U.S. military sites remain under U.S. control. Lee also reiterated his push for an early transfer of wartime operational control, saying, "Self-reliant defense is South Korea’s top priority.""If we cannot defend ourselves, that is a disqualification," Lee said. "We should naturally exercise our own military command authority, which is part of our sovereignty."Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com