'Rapid Current' gets webtoon adaptation

Jung Dae-geon’s bestselling novel "Rapid Current," one of South Korea’s most notable word-of-mouth publishing hits, is being adapted into a webtoon.Publisher Minumsa said Wednesday that it had signed a deal with content producer CNC Revolution to turn the novel into a webtoon. A separate agreement for a screen adaptation has already been reached."Readers increasingly want to experience stories across multiple platforms, beyond traditional books," a Minumsa official said. "We hope the adaptation preserves the emotional essence of the original while introducing the story to a broader audience through a new format."The novel has sold about 400,000 copies. It has also expanded its international reach, securing a publishing rights deal with Spain’s Urano after previous agreements in Taiwan and Japan. The Spanish edition will be published through Puck, an imprint of the Urano Group.Set in a small provincial town, "Rapid Current" tells the story of Dodam and Haesol, two 17-year-olds whose unexpected meeting develops into first love. Published in December 2022, the novel gained traction through reader recommendations on social media, eventually becoming one of South Korea’s most successful sleeper bestsellers.김소민 기자 somin@donga.com