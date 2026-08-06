U.S. tightens curbs on Chinese tech components

The Donald Trump administration is preparing new restrictions on Chinese-made equipment used in data centers, Reuters reported Tuesday, as Washington moves to strengthen national security protections against potential espionage and cyber threats.According to sources familiar with the matter, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is drafting rules that would ban imports of next-generation optical transceivers manufactured in China. The devices, which enable high-speed data transfers through fiber-optic networks, are widely used in data centers. The proposal aims to prevent Chinese companies from accessing sensitive information or disrupting U.S. data center operations by installing malicious software. The Trump administration hopes to put the measure into effect by the end of the year, although the sources said the proposal could still be revised or withdrawn before final approval.Separately, the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party said Tuesday that it had found equipment in U.S. telecommunications networks suspected of being linked to Chinese state-owned carriers barred from operating in the United States. In a report released the same day, the committee said security vulnerabilities were discovered at points where telecom networks connect with data centers and other critical systems. The report said those weaknesses may have allowed the Chinese hacking group Salt Typhoon to breach U.S. telecommunications providers two years ago. The group infiltrated more than eight carriers, including AT&T and Verizon, and gained access to the communications records of senior U.S. officials.Reuters also reported that the Trump administration plans to impose minimum prices and tariffs on polysilicon and related products. Polysilicon is a key material used in semiconductor manufacturing and solar panels, and Chinese companies control more than 90% of the global market. On July 28, the administration also moved to block imports of Chinese-made humanoid robots and power inverters.Some analysts warn that Washington’s expanding restrictions on Chinese imports, while intended to strengthen national security and protect domestic industries, could also create unintended costs for U.S. companies. Reuters noted that a ban on Chinese optical transceivers, for example, could raise expenses for American cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services.The Chinese Embassy in Washington criticized the measures, urging the United States to "stop smearing Chinese companies and threatening them with sanctions." It added that Beijing "will take all necessary measures" in response.Chul-Jung Kim tnf@donga.com