Lee Kang-in embraces new Atlético Madrid challenge

"Aupa Atleti!"Lee Kang-in is ready to turn the page on his career after joining Spain’s Atlético Madrid. The club on Wednesday released an interview video on its website and social media channels, offering fans their first extended glimpse of the South Korean midfielder since his move. Speaking in Spanish, Lee, who moved to Spain at age 10 to pursue his football career, said he was thrilled to join one of Europe’s most prestigious clubs."I'm truly happy to be here," Lee said. "I can’t wait to meet my teammates, the manager and the coaching staff. Above all, I’m eager to meet the fans, who are regarded as some of the best in the world."Lee could make his Atlético debut not in Madrid, but in Seoul. The Spanish club is scheduled to face Manchester City in a preseason friendly at Seoul World Cup Stadium at 8 p.m. Sunday.Atlético Madrid, which finished fourth in La Liga last season, officially announced Lee’s signing on July 25. The South Korean midfielder had planned to travel to Spain shortly afterward, but his departure was delayed by administrative procedures linked to his military service exemption. Lee became eligible for the exemption after helping South Korea win the gold medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. Until the process is finalized, he must receive approval from the Military Manpower Administration before leaving the country."I wanted to join the team as soon as possible, so it was disappointing that the paperwork delayed my arrival," Lee said. "I have kept myself in the best possible shape so I can join the squad right away."The video also shows Lee training in Atlético gear at GS Champions Park in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, the training facility of K League club FC Seoul."I've always had a strong desire to win, both as a player and as a person," Lee said. "The most important thing for me is helping the team in any way I can. I want us to accomplish every goal we set."Atlético Madrid is one of Spain’s most decorated clubs, having won 11 La Liga titles and 10 Copa del Rey trophies. The UEFA Champions League, however, remains the one major honor that has eluded the club, which has finished runner-up three times.Lee returns to Spanish football after winning consecutive UEFA Champions League titles with Paris Saint-Germain. He made his La Liga debut with Valencia in 2019 before joining Mallorca in 2021, where he spent two seasons."Playing away against Atlético was always a huge challenge," Lee said. "It wasn’t just because of the players. The fans created an intense atmosphere that made every match difficult. Now I’m excited to be part of this team. Atlético already has many supporters in South Korea, and I believe that number will continue to grow."조영우 기자 jero@donga.com