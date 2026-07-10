SpaceX's strength extends beyond Musk



SpaceX's public listing was more than a market event. Investors embraced the company with the belief that they were investing not merely in shares, but in Elon Musk's vision. The enthusiasm surrounding SpaceX raises a larger question: How did a private company establish itself in an industry once viewed as the exclusive realm of governments?



Many explain SpaceX's success through Musk's exceptional abilities. The entrepreneur, who has spoken publicly about being on the autism spectrum, spent much of his childhood absorbed in science fiction, including "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." After moving from South Africa to Canada and ultimately the United States, he helped redefine the electric vehicle industry, turned the idea of human settlement on Mars from fantasy into a serious engineering goal and pushed that vision closer to reality.



Yet Musk's talent alone does not explain what SpaceX has become. Founded in 2002 with about $100 million from the sale of PayPal, the company was on the verge of collapse after three straight launch failures in March 2006, March 2007 and August 2008. Musk kept it afloat with money borrowed from friends and acquaintances, but another failed launch would almost certainly have ended the company.



The fourth launch, however, succeeded, transforming SpaceX's fortunes. It was soon followed by a major NASA contract that secured the company's future. That breakthrough was no accident. It rested on venture capital firms and investors willing to finance years of losses, a government prepared to trust an unproven private company and a culture that sees failure as a necessary step toward success rather than its opposite. Peter Thiel's Founders Fund invested in SpaceX when the company was nearing bankruptcy after its third failed launch and continued to back it afterward. NASA also demonstrated confidence in the startup by awarding it a landmark contract. Equally important was an environment that did not stigmatize failure. In 2017, SpaceX posted a video titled "How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster" on its official YouTube channel, compiling failed attempts to land reusable rocket boosters. Rockets tipped over, exploded and shattered on impact, yet the company presented the footage with humor instead of embarrassment. The video resonated because it reflected a simple but widely accepted idea: meaningful innovation is built on repeated failure.



Innovation is inherently messy. It demands persistence through setbacks, repeated course corrections and the patience to wait far longer than expected for results. SpaceX reached orbit not simply because of its rockets, but because an entire innovation ecosystem was willing to stand behind the company through years of failure.



South Korea is now promoting space, biotechnology and quantum technology as future growth industries, while advancing government initiatives such as the "K-Moonshot" project. But innovation cannot be created by policy announcements alone. It is not the automatic result of larger tax incentives or increased research and development budgets.



It is easy to admire SpaceX's reusable rockets, its engineering breakthroughs and Musk's vision. The more important lesson, however, lies elsewhere. Would we have allowed a fourth launch after three consecutive failures? If South Korea truly hopes to produce the next SpaceX, it must be able to answer that question with confidence.

