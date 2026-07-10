Lee, Huang expected to discuss AI expansion

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong is expected to meet Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in the United States later this month as the two companies look to expand cooperation on South Korea's ambitious semiconductor and AI investment plans.Industry sources said Thursday that Lee is working to finalize a meeting with Huang in Silicon Valley. If it takes place, the talks will be their first official meeting in nine months, following their high-profile gathering during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit last October. At that meeting, Lee, Huang and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun shared fried chicken and beer at a Seoul restaurant, an informal dinner that underscored the growing relationship among the three industry leaders.The meeting comes at a pivotal moment, following the June 29 launch of the government's "Three Mega Projects for South Korea's Great Leap Forward," announced jointly with Samsung and SK Group. Nvidia is expected to play a central role in plans to build an 800 trillion-won semiconductor fabrication complex in Gwangju and AI data centers nationwide worth more than 1,000 trillion won.For South Korea's semiconductor industry, expanding sales to Nvidia will be crucial to the long-term success of both the planned Gwangju fabrication plant and the semiconductor cluster under development in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. Nvidia's AI accelerators are also essential to the country's AI data center strategy, but supply remains tight as global technology companies continue to compete for limited production. South Korean companies secured about 260,000 Nvidia AI chips after President Lee Jae-myung met Huang last October, providing an important boost to the country's AI infrastructure plans.The deepening partnership between Samsung Electronics and Nvidia is expected to be another key topic. What began as a relationship centered on Samsung's memory chips and Nvidia's graphics processing units has broadened into foundry manufacturing. Samsung is producing Nvidia's Groq 3 language processing unit under contract. The partnership could deepen further after Samsung became the first company to provide customers, including Nvidia, with samples of its seventh-generation high-bandwidth memory, HBM4E, in late May, paving the way for product qualification and eventual mass production.박현익 beepark@donga.com·