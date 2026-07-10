Youn Yuh-jung earns supporting Emmy nomination

Actor Youn Yuh-jung, 79, has earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for supporting actress, adding another major accolade to her celebrated career.The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS) announced Wednesday that Youn is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. She received the nomination for her role in the second season of Netflix's "Beef," released in April, in which she plays Chairwoman Park, a Korean billionaire who takes over a country club."Beef Season 2" collected 16 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Carey Mulligan, Outstanding Lead Actor for Oscar Isaac, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Charles Melton, as well as nominations for casting and editing. Korean American filmmaker Lee Sung Jin returned as executive producer after leading the first season. Melton, who also received an acting nomination, is the son of a Korean immigrant mother.The first season of "Beef" swept the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards with eight wins, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Lead Actress. Korean American actor Steven Yeun won the lead actor award for his performance. The series also captured three Golden Globe Awards and four Critics Choice Awards, reinforcing its standing as one of television's most acclaimed dramas. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled for Sept. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.김태언 beborn@donga.com