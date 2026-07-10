Former U.S. energy chief outlines sub hurdles

Former U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, who served during U.S. President Donald Trump's first administration from 2019 to 2021, said South Korea has a viable path to acquiring nuclear-powered submarines, though he cautioned that turning that possibility into reality will take time.In a written interview with The Dong-A Ilbo on Wednesday, Brouillette said South Korea could, in principle, develop a nuclear-powered submarine, but cautioned that the effort remains in its infancy. "The light has turned green, but the machinery is only beginning to turn," he said. Even under the most optimistic timeline, he added, it would take at least a decade before the country's first nuclear-powered submarine enters operational service.Brouillette said the greatest hurdle is legal, not technical. Until South Korea and the United States either negotiate a new bilateral nuclear cooperation agreement or revise the current one, "nothing can move forward," he said. He described fuel as the next major challenge. Although South Korea favors the French model, which uses low-enriched uranium, he said one critical issue remains unresolved: who would enrich the fuel and who would supply it.Rather than reopening the entire bilateral nuclear agreement, Brouillette said the more practical solution would be a separate accord or a limited amendment dealing only with the provisions needed for South Korea's nuclear-powered submarine program.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com