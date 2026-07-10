Lee, Mongolia strengthen critical minerals cooperation

President Lee Jae-myung made a state visit to Mongolia on Thursday and agreed with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh to expand cooperation on critical minerals, including rare earths. The trip marked the first state visit to Mongolia by a South Korean president since former President Lee Myung-bak visited the country in 2011.Meeting at the Government House in Ulaanbaatar, the two leaders adopted a joint declaration aimed at broadening cooperation to strengthen and diversify critical mineral supply chains. Mongolia possesses the world's second-largest reserves of rare earth elements, including neodymium, an essential component in robotics, electric vehicles and other advanced technologies. It is also rich in strategic minerals such as molybdenum, which is used in the production of ferroalloys and specialty steel.In an interview with Mongolia's state-run news agency Montsame, Lee proposed a partnership that extends across the entire critical mineral supply chain. "Let's build a model in which our two countries work together at every stage of the critical mineral business," he said. "Mongolia's abundant mineral resources and development potential, combined with South Korea's strengths in exploration, technology and industrial innovation, can make our countries vital partners in the global supply chain."The two leaders also agreed to take their strategic partnership to a higher level as they seek to usher bilateral relations into what they called a "golden era." They set a goal of increasing annual trade to $1 billion by 2030 and signed 21 memorandums of understanding, including an agreement to build Mongolia's second National Cancer Center.Lee is also expected to use the visit to explore ways to help create an environment conducive to renewed dialogue with North Korea through Mongolia, which maintains diplomatic relations with Pyongyang. "I shared my government's vision for peace and cooperation on the Korean Peninsula, and President Khürelsükh voiced strong support for the importance of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and across Northeast Asia," Lee said. "I also appreciate his reaffirmation of Mongolia's continued support for our government's efforts to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establish lasting peace."울란바타르=윤다빈 empty@donga.com