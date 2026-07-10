Messi chases 10-goal World Cup mark

The race for the Golden Boot is intensifying at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North and Central America, with Lionel Messi closing in on the first double-digit scoring performance at a single tournament in 56 years.Only three players have ever reached double digits in goals at a single World Cup. Hungary's Sándor Kocsis scored 11 goals to finish as the tournament's top scorer in Switzerland in 1954. France's Just Fontaine set the World Cup record with 13 goals in Sweden four years later, and Germany's Gerd Müller netted 10 times to claim the Golden Boot in Mexico in 1970.Now Lionel Messi is on the verge of joining that select group. The Argentina captain leads the scoring race with eight goals as of Wednesday, having scored in each of his team's five matches. He opened the tournament with a hat trick against Algeria on June 17 and extended his scoring streak in Wednesday's Round of 16 victory over Egypt.A two-goal performance against Switzerland in Sunday's quarterfinal, which kicks off at 10 a.m., would make Messi the first player since Müller to score 10 goals at a single World Cup. If Argentina advances and Messi adds five more goals, he would equal Fontaine's tournament record of 13.This is Messi's sixth World Cup, and his résumé already includes two Golden Balls. He earned the tournament's top individual honor after leading Argentina to the title in Qatar in 2022 and after guiding the team to the final in Brazil in 2014. The Golden Boot, however, remains the one major World Cup award missing from his collection. He scored seven goals in Qatar but finished one behind France's Kylian Mbappé, who claimed the prize with eight.Kylian Mbappé, bidding to retain the Golden Boot, is second with seven goals. He is level with Norway's Erling Haaland but ranks ahead on the tiebreaker, having two assists to Haaland's none. FIFA determines the Golden Boot winner first by goals, then by assists credited by its Technical Study Group. If players remain tied, the award goes to the one who has logged fewer minutes.France meets Morocco in the quarterfinals at 5 a.m. Friday, while Norway faces England at 6 a.m. Sunday. With both matches kicking off before Argentina's quarterfinal, Mbappé or Haaland could become the first player to reach double-digit goals with a hat trick before Messi takes the field.Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com