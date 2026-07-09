"Quick Delivery Tailored to My Commute"... Why dver Partners Choose dver

dver Partners App / source=dver

Taewon-Seo, who runs EuroKor Travel, is currently working as a dver partner. / source=IT DongA

Orders can be carried out to fit your daily pattern. / source=IT DongA

Taewon-Seo, who runs EuroKor Travel, is currently working as a dver partner. / source=IT DongA

"Powered by a smart platform, I can enjoy a working style that is custom-tailored to my daily routine." Taewon-Seo, who is currently working as a partner for the digital quick service platform dver, shared his experience. He stated, "I start my day with a dver delivery," adding, "The biggest competitive edge of dver is that you can carry out deliveries not only by motorcycle and car but also on foot, and you can grab orders that align with your usual travel routes."dver is an AI-based last-mile logistics platform startup that is innovating the operational inefficiencies of traditional quick service systems through digital transformation (DX) and AI transformation (AX). The company provides dver, an enterprise AI digital quick service platform that allows users to easily submit quick service requests and track real-time delivery locations via web and app. By introducing a transparent fare system based on actual delivery distances, dver has successfully reduced enterprise customers' delivery costs by an average of over 15% compared to existing quick services.The 99.9% dispatch completion rate touted by dver is thanks to its delivery network that densely covers the entire country. With 60,000 in the Seoul metropolitan area and 20,000 in regional areas, a total of over 80,000 dver partners are actively working across the nation. Supported by a 24-hour control infrastructure, dver accommodates various modes of transportation ranging from motorcycles, passenger cars, and cargo trucks to walking, and operates on an "optimal delivery personnel matching algorithm." It is structured to assign the most suitable partner by comprehensively scoring delivery proficiency, previous customer evaluations (ratings), and current location data. Through this, it provides stable logistics services even during severe weather conditions or peak logistics seasons. As of the first half of 2026, dver's cumulative delivery count has surpassed 3.5 million.Taewon-Seo, who operates the Europe-specialized travel agency EuroKor Travel, is a veteran partner who found a new breakthrough through dver. Having started as a dver partner as an alternative when the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic dealt a direct blow to the travel industry, he recently turned on the dver partners app again as global conflicts broke out. Operating on foot in Seoul for the past three months, he said, "I am utilizing dver by processing orders within my commute route to and from work using public transportation."Even without being a full-time delivery driver, anyone can earn the qualifications of a dver partner by signing up on the dedicated dver partner app, verifying their ID, and passing a screening process. It is a system where you select the transportation method you will use (walking, motorcycle, vehicle), check the type of delivery item along with the pickup and drop-off locations in real-time, and complete the delivery within the time limit.Taewon-Seo stated, "With just a smartphone, anyone can start immediately without any initial commuting costs, and there are relatively few restrictions on transportation methods, from walking to driving. Thanks to the intuitive app, the accessibility and convenience are high, making it easy for beginners to do." Furthermore, he explained, "I carry out deliveries walking an average of 16,000 to 24,000 steps a day," adding, "It is a structure where profits increase as the number of steps increases, satisfying both office workers looking for a side hustle and those who want to be full-time riders."His case demonstrates just how flexibly dver's logistics system operates. Taewon-Seo remarked, "It is highly efficient because I can intuitively check orders coming in real-time through the map and create optimal routes tailored to my daily pattern," expressing his thoughts that, "Because of this, it is fitting to say that dver is smart and perfectly 'tailored' to me."Unlike food delivery platforms that focus on spaces around specific hubs, another strength of dver is its wide range of choices covering both short-distance and long-distance deliveries. Moreover, partners can select orders based on their preferred delivery types, such as quick delivery, early-morning delivery, and same-day delivery. Fares are transparently disclosed based on the type of goods and the actual delivery distance. The fact that earnings are settled on the same day is also a significant advantage. Upon completing a delivery before 5 PM on weekdays, the settlement amount for the work performed that day is directly deposited into the partner's account on the same day after tax deductions.To support such flexible operations, dver operates a real-time control center. The control center, which was run solely by phone in its early days, has been upgraded to a chatbot-based system. An AI control bot monitors all orders in real-time on a minute-by-minute basis to prevent missed deliveries. At the same time, it communicates with dver partners in real-time to assist with flexible delivery task processing. During unexpected situations, a full-time CS team intervenes to elevate the reliability of the service. Taewon-Seo stated, "I was able to increase the delivery completion rate by communicating in real-time with the control center regarding the status of ongoing orders, and I could smoothly coordinate things even during inevitable delays."While dver empowers its partners to process orders freely, it has also put safety measures in place to enhance customer trust. A prime example is restricting foot delivery assignments for express orders. Deliveries classified as "express orders" are strictly limited to being carried out only by motorcycles or vehicles. Bundled deliveries with other orders are also prohibited. In return, these are priced with fares at least 60% higher than regular orders.Bulky or heavy items, as well as products requiring refrigeration or freezing where freshness is critical, are also excluded from foot deliveries to reduce the risk of damage, ensuring flexible responses to special situations such as severe weather or high-volume deliveries. Volumes from B2B clients like Compuzone, The Pirates, and LG Uplus Mobile Shop are categorized and managed as a more specialized domain.The strategy is to lower the platform's entry barriers to easily support initial onboarding while steadily boosting reliability through continuous quality control. Because the optimal personnel are matched for each order, it creates a virtuous cycle where the more diligently a partner works, the more advantageous it becomes for them to plan optimal routes. Additionally, a penalty system is implemented so that if assignment cancellations are frequent or intentional delays are repeated, restrictions are placed on their delivery performance for a certain period.dver plans to expand the size of its dver partners to 100,000 nationwide this year. The goal is to cover the gradually increasing demand from various regions across the country, currently centered around Seoul and the metropolitan area.Lastly, Taewon-Seo cited "mental sense of achievement" and "physical health" as the biggest fruits he reaped through dver partners. He expressed, "Just like a line from a certain drama, while pondering what I could do right now to avoid falling into helplessness, I encountered dver, through which I found not only income but also a sense of accomplishment and joy in my daily life." He also added, "Thanks to being treated respectfully as a partner rather than a simple delivery worker, I feel an even greater sense of fulfillment."By Ye-ji Kim (yj@itdonga.com)