ICML disqualifies 497 papers over AI misuse

The International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) 2026, one of the world's premier artificial intelligence conferences, has disqualified 497 papers after finding unauthorized use of AI in its peer review process. The conference is being held at COEX in Seoul through July 11.The violations emerged from ICML's peer review system, in which authors evaluate one another's submissions. During the review process, organizers found that some participants had relied on AI despite rules explicitly prohibiting its use. As a result, all 497 papers associated with those violations were barred from both the review process and presentation at the conference.The incident comes as AI is becoming a standard tool throughout academic research, from selecting topics and drafting manuscripts to reviewing papers. At the same time, concerns over the technology's reliability continue to grow because of AI hallucinations, which can generate false information. The result is growing unease within the scientific community, with even researchers becoming less confident in the reliability of one another's papers and reviews.Evidence of AI's impact on academic publishing is also mounting. A study released in May by Columbia University found that one out of every 277 papers uploaded during the first seven weeks of this year to the medical research database PubMed cited at least one nonexistent paper. In 2023, the figure was about one in every 2,828 papers, suggesting the use of fabricated references has increased more than tenfold in just three years since generative AI became widely available.A separate survey conducted jointly by The Dong-A Ilbo and the Korean Academy of Science and Technology found that about 60% of 756 South Korean scientists remain hesitant to adopt AI because of concerns about its reliability. "The scientific community needs to step up efforts to detect AI-generated false information in academic papers and establish clear standards for addressing it," said Kim Myung-joo, head of the AI Safety Institute.최지원 jwchoi@donga.com