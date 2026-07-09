Schools must confront hate speech

Mocking or demeaning references to specific regions and historical events have become commonplace among elementary, middle and high school students, according to a recent survey. In a poll of 305 teachers nationwide conducted by the Korea Federation of Teachers' Associations at the request of The Dong-A Ilbo, 67% said they had heard students use language expressing ridicule, contempt or hatred over political issues during the first semester of this year. The findings suggest that the recent controversy over students at Paichai High School chanting slogans mocking the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement may reflect a broader culture in which hateful language has become normalized among young people.Teachers overwhelmingly identified YouTube and social media as where students first encounter such language. Online platforms are filled with content that mocks the deaths of public figures or demeans people because of their appearance, hometown or family background. Students then repeat those expressions in everyday conversation and on social media as though they were harmless catchphrases. Many have little understanding of the historical trauma or political context behind the words they use, treating them instead as jokes. That casual acceptance of abusive language, along with a distorted understanding of history, should not be brushed aside.More than half of the teachers surveyed said they struggle to correct such behavior. They worry that stopping offensive remarks could prompt complaints alleging child abuse, while correcting factual distortions involving politically sensitive issues could bring accusations of violating political neutrality. When teachers feel they cannot intervene, their authority inevitably suffers. That weakens the classroom environment, allowing hateful language to spread further while further eroding respect for teachers and public education.Teenagers naturally develop a rebellious culture of their own. But ridicule and humiliation that cross the line are forms of verbal abuse. Schools are where students from different backgrounds learn to respect one another and live together. It is difficult to expect children raised in a culture where mocking others is routine to build healthy communities as adults. Hate speech deserves to be treated as seriously as school bullying. Children learn from the adults around them. That makes it worth asking whether a political culture increasingly defined by insults and ridicule is shaping the language and attitudes of the next generation.