HD Korea Shipbuilding partners with Schneider Electric

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has partnered with French energy management company Schneider Electric to develop technology for floating data centers (FDCs).HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai's intermediate holding company for its shipbuilding business, said Wednesday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Schneider Electric to jointly develop infrastructure technology for floating data centers. The South Korean shipbuilder will design and build the floating platforms, drawing on its shipbuilding expertise, while Schneider Electric will contribute technologies for managing power, cooling and energy systems for the facilities.Floating data centers, which use seawater for cooling, are emerging as a promising alternative to land-based facilities as suitable development sites become increasingly scarce. Operating at sea, however, brings a distinct set of engineering challenges, including vibration, constant motion, salt-laden air and changing humidity. Managing those conditions effectively will be critical to maintaining server performance and reliability.The companies plan to develop infrastructure solutions designed specifically for offshore operating environments."Through this partnership, we aim to develop the core technologies needed to deliver stable, large-scale, high-density computing infrastructure at sea," said Kim Hyung-kwan, CEO of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.최원영 o0@donga.com