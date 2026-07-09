South Korea, U.S., Japan launch SMR export alliance

South Korea, the United States and Japan agreed to form a trilateral alliance to export small modular reactors (SMRs) to overseas markets, including the Indo-Pacific, during the NATO summit attended by President Lee Jae-myung. The agreement brings the three countries together to promote next-generation nuclear technology as electricity demand climbs sharply around the world amid the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence.Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) on SMR deployment Wednesday during a South Korea-U.S.-Japan foreign ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Türkiye. The agreement calls for cooperation on SMR construction projects, the creation of trilateral business consortia, project financing, and support for technology, fuel and equipment.South Korea's Foreign Ministry and the U.S. State Department said the agreement would create mutually beneficial opportunities by pooling the strengths of the three countries' civilian nuclear industries. It combines U.S. reactor technology, South Korea's engineering and construction expertise, and Japan's leadership in materials and components to strengthen their position in the global nuclear market.The South Korean government plans to step up export cooperation with the United States and Japan, with an eye on three or four Indo-Pacific countries expected to adopt SMRs. Vietnam, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic have already signaled interest in the technology. The global SMR market, valued at $7.5 billion in 2025, is projected to expand to $300 billion by 2040. The partnership comes as China accelerates its push into SMR exports, intensifying competition for leadership in the global nuclear energy market.Later on the day, Lee met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss building a South Korea-NATO defense supply chain and formally announced the launch of negotiations on a basic procurement agreement.National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told reporters in Ankara that the agreement would pave the way for South Korean companies to participate in NATO's joint procurement market, estimated at about 15 trillion won ($10.8 billion) annually. He said South Korea would also join defense industry and raw materials initiatives as an observer, expanding its involvement beyond existing ammunition supply programs. The government hopes closer alignment with NATO standards will help remove barriers that have been cited as a factor in South Korea's unsuccessful bid for Canada's submarine procurement project.A senior presidential official said the government is seeking to conclude the procurement agreement as quickly as possible. Once finalized, it would broaden opportunities for South Korea to join joint procurement projects with NATO member states and expand defense industry cooperation.Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com