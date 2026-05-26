Who pays for a weaker won?

As the South Korean won continues to trade above 1,500 per U.S. dollar, concern is mounting over the consequences of a prolonged period of currency weakness.For many Koreans, an exchange rate at this level brings back memories of the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the 2008 global financial crisis. Yet the forces driving today's weak won differ markedly from those behind past crises. South Korea is not facing a shortage of foreign currency, and its economic fundamentals remain relatively strong. That distinction has prompted some policymakers to argue that the current exchange-rate environment reflects economic success rather than economic distress.On May 24, Kim Yong-beom, policy chief to President Lee Jae-myung, wrote on social media that today's combination of high interest rates, elevated inflation and a weak won represents an unavoidable cost of South Korea's economic advancement. His argument is that the won's weakness stems largely from capital outflows rather than deteriorating fundamentals. Foreign investors have been taking profits after a sharp rally in South Korean equities, while substantial sums continue to flow overseas through foreign investments by retail investors, the National Pension Service and major corporations.There is merit to the view that the current situation differs structurally from past episodes of currency turmoil. South Korea posted a record current-account surplus in the first quarter, driven largely by robust semiconductor exports. Economic growth has also outperformed that of every other member of the Group of 20. Under normal circumstances, such conditions would be expected to strengthen the won rather than weaken it.Instead, much of the dollar inflow has flowed back overseas. Capital has continued to leave the country through foreign financial investments by retail investors, overseas portfolio allocations by the National Pension Service and large-scale corporate investment projects abroad. The government's commitment to invest $350 billion in the United States under a tariff agreement has also added pressure to the foreign-exchange market.The causes of today's weak won may indeed differ from those of the past. Whether that makes it a "cost of success" is another question. What matters most is who bears the burden. A weaker currency and higher prices disproportionately affect households with limited assets and stagnant incomes. Rising import costs are often felt first at the dinner table, where food prices climb, and by small-business owners who depend on transportation and fuel for their livelihoods. Their daily reality differs sharply from that of companies and workers benefiting from the semiconductor supercycle. For those enjoying record profits and rising compensation, a weaker won may appear manageable. For many ordinary households, however, it means higher living costs and greater financial strain.The government's task is not to persuade the public that a weak currency is evidence of economic success. Its responsibility is to minimize the damage caused by prolonged exchange-rate volatility and ensure that the benefits of growth are shared more broadly rather than concentrated in a handful of sectors. Economic progress should ultimately be measured not only by export figures and growth rates, but also by whether ordinary citizens can share in its rewards.