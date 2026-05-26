Shin Soo-ji embraces new challenges



For Shin Soo-ji, retirement never meant slowing down. The former rhythmic gymnastics star has spent the years since leaving competition moving from one challenge to the next, building careers in broadcasting, sports and business with the same determination that once carried her to the Olympic stage.



Shin made history at the 2008 Beijing Olympics as the first Asian rhythmic gymnast to secure an Olympic berth through qualification. Two years later, she competed at the Guangzhou Asian Games despite an ankle ligament injury, helping South Korea finish fourth in the team event, just 0.1 point shy of a bronze medal.



While major international medals eluded her, Shin helped raise the profile of rhythmic gymnastics in South Korea and became one of the sport's most recognizable athletes. A new audience discovered her after retirement.



In 2013, Shin threw a ceremonial first pitch before a home game of the Doosan Bears. Moments before releasing the ball, she executed a spinning gymnastics move inspired by the back illusion, one of her trademark skills. “I wanted the pitch to reflect my background as a gymnast,” she said. “I adapted the back illusion into a forward rotation and threw the ball afterward.”



The performance quickly went viral and was later featured by Major League Baseball in the United States. Television appearances soon followed. Combining athletic credentials with an outgoing personality, Shin established herself as a familiar presence on sports entertainment programs and launched a successful second career as a broadcaster. None of it came easily.



Known for her intense focus, Shin approaches new pursuits with the same commitment she once brought to elite competition. When she learned she had been chosen to throw the ceremonial pitch, she immediately began practicing on her own, throwing 150 pitches a day over two days. That work paid off with a remarkably accurate throw.



Her interests have continued to expand. Over the years she has immersed herself in bowling, archery, ssireum, ice hockey and baseball. Bowling became a particular obsession. She trained so extensively that she often ate all three daily meals at the bowling alley and eventually earned professional certification.



In recent years, golf has become her main focus. Like many former athletes, Shin experienced periods of uncertainty after retirement. Looking for a way to stay active and clear her mind, she took up golf and quickly became consumed by the challenge. Some days she hit as many as 1,000 drives. Within a year she was shooting single-digit scores. In her second year she recorded an even-par round, and by her third year she had shot 2-under par.



“For three years, I didn't miss a single day at the driving range,” she said. “I loved the feeling of striking the ball perfectly. I tend to keep my emotions inside, and hitting a driver gave me a sense of release.”



Exercise remains a central part of her life. She still visits the gym five or six times a week. “When I have too much on my mind, I can't sleep,” she said. “Exercise helps. If I push my body hard enough, I sleep deeply.”



Recently, she has also begun exploring pickleball. Beyond her personal pursuits, Shin remains active in the sports community. She serves on the publicity and media committee of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee and as vice president of the Daejeon Gymnastics Association. She also participates in camps for aspiring young athletes.



Drawing on her experience as a former elite competitor, she recently launched a business producing and selling compression stockings.



“There are still so many things I want to do while staying healthy,” Shin said with a smile. “And although it may be the most difficult goal of all, I'd like to start a family before it's too late.”

