Buddhism draws youth through culture, content

For Kwon, a 32-year-old office worker whose workplace is near Jogyesa Temple in central Seoul, a visit to a Buddhist temple has become part of his routine.After work, he attends classes at the temple's Buddhist college and has joined Seoul's annual Lantern Festival for the past three years.Yet he does not consider himself a Buddhist. “What I like is that nobody expects anything from you,” Kwon said in a phone interview Saturday. “You can drop by if you're curious and simply experience it. The Lantern Festival is often listed as one of Korea's must-see events, so there are many foreign visitors as well. This year there were even robot dogs carrying lanterns, which made it more entertaining.”A growing number of young South Koreans are engaging with Buddhism through meditation programs, temple food, cultural events and online content. For many, the attraction lies less in formal religious practice than in opportunities for reflection, relaxation and self-discovery.The trend is particularly evident in publishing. Living by the Buddha's Teachings (Wilma) topped the self-help category at online bookseller Yes24 during the first part of this year, from Jan. 1 through May 14.Author Tony Fernando spent two decades teaching psychological medicine at the University of Auckland. After becoming frustrated by the limits of conventional treatment methods, he increasingly turned to Buddhist teachings and meditation in his clinical work. He also spent time in temporary monastic retreats on four occasions.In the book, Fernando presents the Buddha not primarily as a religious figure but as an observer of the human mind. “I regard the Buddha as the most brilliant psychologist in history,” he writes. “The way he approached stress 2,600 years ago closely resembles how modern medicine diagnoses and treats illness.”Interest in Buddhist-themed books extends beyond self-help titles. Temple cuisine has attracted growing attention through renowned monks such as Seonjae and Jeong Kwan, helping drive sales of Buddhist cookbooks to roughly nine times last year's level during the first half of this year.Meanwhile, Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse continues to find new readers. Sales have risen for three consecutive years since 2023, while sales during the first half of this year were up 138% from the same period last year.“Gakgwang,” or “light of enlightenment.” That was the Buddhist name generated for a reporter Saturday after entering a birth date into an online naming service.Traditionally, Buddhist names are given to ordained monks or lay followers who formally receive Buddhist precepts. Recently, however, online events that generate personalized Buddhist names have become popular.One such event had attracted 555 comments as of Saturday, with participants sharing names such as “Jeonghwa,” “Jaseong” and “Hyedeok,” along with explanations of their meanings.At Yeonhwasa Temple in Seoul's Dongdaemun District, visitors on Saturday could also stop by a “Buddha Birthday Cafe.”Modeled on the birthday cafes that K-pop fans organize for their favorite stars, the event has been held annually for the past three years. Inside were a life-size Buddha figure wearing a crown, a birthday display table and walls covered with celebratory posters.For many millennials and members of Generation Z, Buddhism is becoming part of everyday culture rather than something encountered only in religious settings.According to the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, people in those age groups accounted for 81.7% of the roughly 250,000 visitors to last month's Seoul International Buddhism Expo.The Jogye Order says such developments are consistent with the Buddhist concept of upaya, or skillful means, which emphasizes communicating teachings in forms people can readily understand.“Buddhism has long emphasized adapting its message to the audience,” said Kim Chu-yeon, head of public relations for the Jogye Order. “The monk Wonhyo also sought to reach ordinary people through familiar forms such as music and dance at a time when Buddhism was largely associated with the aristocracy.”“Buddhism does not have to be experienced only through solemn rituals,” Kim said. “We welcome the fact that more people are encountering it through culture and everyday life.”김소민 기자 somin@donga.com