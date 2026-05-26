Ecuador first lady faces degree controversy

Ecuadorian First Lady Lavinia Valbonesi has come under scrutiny after earning a bachelor's degree in little more than eight months, prompting questions about whether she received preferential treatment. While her husband, Daniel Noboa, has defended the degree as fully legitimate, students, alumni and civic groups are calling for greater transparency in the review process that led to its award.According to Ecuadorian media reports Monday, private Universidad de los Hemisferios announced on May 13 that Valbonesi had received a bachelor's degree in social communication.The announcement immediately drew attention because Valbonesi completed the process roughly eight months after signing an agreement with the university in June last year. Some critics contend that the actual period of academic work may have been closer to six months. The case has sparked debate because undergraduate degrees in Ecuador typically require four years of study.University officials said the degree was granted under a program authorized by Ecuador's higher education system that allows relevant professional experience to be recognized for academic credit. The university said Valbonesi's background as a wellness and fitness influencer, entrepreneur and foundation director qualified under those provisions.As criticism mounted, Noboa defended the degree in a public letter issued on May 21. “The degree is entirely legitimate and complies fully with the law,” he wrote. “It is unfair to conduct a witch hunt against a young first lady who has spent years helping women in need.”Noboa comes from one of Ecuador's wealthiest business families. Valbonesi established herself as a wellness entrepreneur and social media influencer while in her early 20s. The controversy has continued despite the president's defense.Alumni and the student government at Universidad de los Hemisferios issued statements criticizing the university administration. Civic organizations have also urged Ecuador's Higher Education Council and Education Ministry to release details of the degree evaluation process, including the standards used to recognize Valbonesi's professional experience.The groups are further calling for an independent review of the decision, arguing that public concerns can be addressed only through a transparent examination of how the degree was awarded.장은지 기자 jej@donga.com