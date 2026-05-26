Korean submarine wins praise from Canadian Navy

“It feels like going from a 1999 Honda Civic to a brand-new Tesla.” That was how Petty Officer Jake Dixon of the Canadian Navy’s submarine force described South Korea’s Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine in an interview with The Globe and Mail.Maj. Brittany Bourgeois, who serves in the same unit, was similarly impressed. “The Korean submarine isn’t rusty, and there’s plenty of room inside,” she said.Canadian media outlets, including The Globe and Mail and public broadcaster CBC, on Sunday highlighted the strengths of the South Korean vessel compared with the aging submarines currently in service with the Canadian Navy.The Dosan Ahn Chang-ho is a 3,000-ton submarine designed and built in South Korea. It arrived Friday at the naval base in Esquimalt, British Columbia, after becoming the first South Korean submarine to cross the Pacific Ocean. The deployment was part of a South Korea-Canada naval cooperation exercise.After departing from the naval base in Jinhae on March 25, the submarine sailed about 14,000 kilometers via Guam and Hawaii before reaching Canada. The mission set a distance record for a South Korean-built submarine.The voyage showcased the vessel's long-range operational capability at a time when South Korean shipbuilders are competing for a major Canadian defense contract worth about 60 billion Canadian dollars ($44 billion).Canada is seeking up to 12 diesel-electric submarines under the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project to replace its aging fleet. The competition has narrowed to two finalists: the KSS-III offered by a consortium of Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, and the Type 212CD proposed by thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.The Canadian government is expected to choose a preferred bidder as early as next month. The visit by the Dosan Ahn Chang-ho comes as South Korea steps up efforts to promote its submarine platform ahead of the decision.Industry observers say one of South Korea’s strongest selling points is its proposed delivery schedule. Kevin Budning, a director at the CDA Institute, told policy publication Policy that South Korea plans to deliver the first submarine by 2032, followed by four boats by 2035 and additional vessels in subsequent years.Germany is also lobbying hard for the project. According to industry reports, Berlin has offered Canada a 30-year package of economic and industrial cooperation as part of its support for thyssenkrupp Marine Systems’ bid.안규영 기자 kyu0@donga.com