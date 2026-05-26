Bonus disparities widen across Samsung, SK

The outsized bonuses awarded by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix during the semiconductor industry's latest boom are intensifying calls for changes to compensation systems at other affiliates across both groups.With employees at the two chipmakers set to receive annual performance bonuses worth as much as 600 million to 700 million won ($430,000 to $500,000) per person, bonus reform has become a major issue in labor negotiations elsewhere within Samsung and SK Group.According to industry officials Tuesday, Samsung Display and Samsung Electro-Mechanics, both of which recently concluded wage talks for this year, have yet to resolve questions surrounding performance-based compensation.Samsung Display's management and labor union agreed to establish a new incentive program and discuss the structure of additional rewards during the second half of the year. The move follows union complaints that employees received no meaningful additional compensation despite the company's record earnings in 2022 because there was no mechanism for special performance payouts.“We will review this year's Samsung Electronics wage agreement before discussing compensation levels again,” said Yoo Ha-ram, head of the Samsung Display chapter of Samsung Group Employees Union.Samsung Electro-Mechanics is also reviewing the formula used to calculate excess-profit incentives, known as OPI. Under the proposal, bonuses would be based either on 20% of economic value added, or EVA, or 10% of operating profit. The company plans to collect employee feedback before finalizing the system.“Union membership has increased from around 2,800 when negotiations began late last year to about 4,100 now,” said Shin Hoon-sik, chairman of the Respect Labor Union at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. “That reflects growing employee demand for improvements to the compensation system.”At SK Group, the generous payouts at SK hynix have amplified frustrations among workers at other affiliates. On workplace forum Blind and other online communities, employees have jokingly categorized SK affiliates as “High-nix,” “Middle-nix” and “Low-nix.” The labels reflect widening disparities within the group, with SK hynix benefiting most from surging demand tied to artificial intelligence. Companies such as SK Telecom and SK Square are often placed in the middle tier, while loss-making affiliates including SK On and SKC are grouped at the bottom.A similar sentiment has emerged within Samsung. Employees at non-electronics affiliates sometimes jokingly refer to themselves as part of “Samsung Hooja,” a tongue-in-cheek expression highlighting the gap between Samsung Electronics and the rest of the group.The issue has also attracted attention in Taiwan. According to reports Tuesday from Taiwanese outlets including Liberty Times and China Times Electronic News, some employees at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., or TSMC, have discussed the possibility of labor action modeled on Samsung Electronics union tactics amid speculation that annual bonuses could be reduced by 15%. TSMC plans to invest $56 billion, or about 84.8 trillion won, in facilities and equipment this year.Meanwhile, the Companion Labor Union, Samsung Electronics' third-largest labor organization, said it plans to file an injunction with the Suwon District Court on Tuesday seeking to halt voting on a tentative wage agreement after being excluded from the ratification process.Voting on the tentative 2026 wage agreement by members of Samsung Group Employees Union, Samsung Electronics' largest labor union, surpassed 86% participation Monday, the fourth day of balloting.박종민 기자 blick@donga.com