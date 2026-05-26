Candidate unity efforts stall across key races

With just two days remaining until May 28, widely regarded as the last practical deadline for candidate withdrawals to be reflected on ballots before early voting begins, efforts to field unified candidates in several closely contested races appear to be unraveling.In the Ulsan mayoral race, talks between Democratic Party of Korea candidate Kim Sang-wook and Progressive Party candidate Kim Jong-hoon have stalled after a joint opinion poll was abruptly suspended. In the by-election for the National Assembly seat in Pyeongtaek-eul, Gyeonggi Province, tensions between the Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party have escalated into an increasingly bitter dispute. In Busan’s Buk-gap constituency, meanwhile, prospects for a conservative unity ticket continue to fade.● Ulsan mayoral unity bid thrown into turmoilKim Sang-wook, the Democratic Party candidate for Ulsan mayor, said Monday that he could not accept a candidate-selection process if it had been distorted by participation from People Power Party supporters.In a Facebook post, Kim questioned whether a unified candidacy could be justified if the preferences of progressive voters were skewed by intervention from conservative supporters and ultimately worked to the benefit of the People Power Party.“It is a decision that requires difficult reflection and judgment, even at the risk of criticism,” he wrote.The Democratic Party and the Progressive Party had agreed to select a single candidate based on the average results of polls conducted by two survey firms, one chosen by each party, on May 23 and 24. Kim’s campaign, however, halted the polling process on the second day, arguing that tactical voting by People Power Party supporters had affected the results.The Progressive Party has demanded an explanation of how Kim’s campaign reached that conclusion while the survey was still underway.At a National Assembly news conference Monday, Progressive Party Secretary-General Shin Chang-hyun said Kim’s remarks raised serious concerns. “Those comments could not have been made without prior knowledge of the polling results,” Shin said. “That seriously undermines the basic principles of democracy.”Under the Public Official Election Act, disclosing the results of an ongoing poll before its completion can result in criminal penalties. The polling firm denied sharing any survey findings. It said Kim’s campaign contacted the company around 9 p.m. on May 23 to ask whether there were any unusual response patterns and was told only that the survey cooperation rate appeared somewhat higher than usual.The Democratic Party has proposed conducting a new poll with safeguards against tactical voting and using the results to select a single candidate. The Progressive Party, however, reportedly maintains that Kim Sang-wook must first take responsibility for the disruption.With little time left before the practical deadline for candidate withdrawals, political observers say a multi-candidate race now appears increasingly likely.● Democratic Party and Rebuilding Korea Party trade barbsIn Pyeongtaek-eul, a dispute over allegations that Democratic Party candidate Kim Yong-nam secretly operated a private lending business through proxies has deepened tensions between the Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party.Appearing on CBS Radio’s Park Sung-tae’s News Show on Monday, Rebuilding Korea Party candidate Cho Kuk argued that the controversy was damaging opposition efforts in other regions.“The issue is having a very negative impact on races in Seoul and the Yeongnam region, where efforts are being made to reduce the People Power Party’s presence,” Cho said. “The Democratic Party should resolve the matter itself.”He again called on Kim Yong-nam to withdraw from the race. The Democratic Party responded by highlighting the backgrounds of several Rebuilding Korea Party candidates, noting that some had previously been disciplined by the party before leaving or refusing to accept primary election results.Democratic Party Secretary-General Cho Seung-rae accused the rival party of nominating individuals who either left after disciplinary action, including for illegal party-member recruitment, or were permanently barred from rejoining after rejecting primary outcomes.“Can that really be considered a proper nomination process?” Cho said. "The allegations involving Kim Yong-nam are not serious enough to warrant withdrawing from the race."● Conservative unity prospects fade in BusanIn the by-election for Busan’s Buk-gap constituency, People Power Party candidate Park Min-sik firmly ruled out the possibility of joining forces with independent candidate Han Dong-hoon. “There is absolutely no possibility of candidate unification,” Park said Monday.Han likewise dismissed the issue, saying he had never pressured anyone to pursue a joint candidacy. “I never asked for a unified ticket, so I do not understand why Park keeps bringing it up,” Han said. “In the end, Han Dong-hoon is the only candidate who can truly defeat the Democratic Party.”Dong-Joo Cho djc@donga.com