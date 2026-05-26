Cash pledges dominate superintendent election race

Direct cash support for students and teachers has emerged as a defining feature of this year’s superintendent elections, with 40 of the 58 candidates on the June 3 ballot making such promises. Among them, 22 candidates specified payment amounts ranging from 100,000 won ($72) to as much as 50 million won ($36,000).The most widely shared pledge, however, was improving basic academic achievement, a priority many educators say became more pressing after learning disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates frequently proposed hiring additional teachers and expanding academic support to help raise student performance.The findings are based on an analysis of 2,069 campaign pledges from 58 candidates running for superintendent posts across 16 metropolitan cities and provinces. The review was conducted jointly by The Dong-A Ilbo and a research team led by Kang Woo-chang, a professor of political science and international relations at Korea University.Seeking to bring greater transparency to elections often criticized for low voter awareness of candidates and their policy agendas, Kang’s team grouped the pledges into 11 categories. A panel of 13 experts then assessed them for feasibility and overall policy quality.Improving basic academic skills was the most common pledge, cited by 55 candidates. It was followed by strengthening AI education (54 candidates), protecting teachers’ rights and authority (52), and expanding mental health services for students (43). The prominence of those issues reflects growing concern over how rapidly advancing AI is reshaping classrooms, as well as continuing concerns about infringements on teachers’ authority.Experts, however, said many of the proposals lacked specificity and appeared difficult to carry out. Some also extended beyond the authority granted to education superintendents. The review found that a number of candidates appeared to prioritize the volume of campaign pledges over their substance. Of the 40 candidates offering cash benefits, nine proposed payments of more than 1 million won.“Superintendents play a critical role in determining the direction of education for future generations, yet campaign platforms rooted in a clear educational philosophy are becoming increasingly rare,” Kang said. “Candidates openly signal their political leanings to attract voters, but when it comes to policy promises, conservatives and progressives alike are focusing on cash handouts aimed at winning support.”Ye-Na Choi yena@donga.com