FRT Robotics: “Evolving from Exoskeletons to a Leading Physical AI Data Platform”

Jae-ho Jang, CEO of FRT Robotics / source=IT dongA

* This article was written with support from SBA and Seoul City.

An exoskeleton is a wearable robot designed to augment human strength. Built with an external frame equipped with motors or hydraulics, these devices sense a user’s movements and provide additive power. Originally developed to prevent musculoskeletal disorders in heavy-lift environments like logistics and manufacturing, exoskeletons have recently expanded into clinical rehabilitation, assisting stroke and spinal cord injury patients in gait training.The industrial sector is now eyeing robotics—including humanoids and exoskeletons—as a solution to chronic labor shortages. As South Korea faces a "demographic cliff" and a rapidly aging society, the working-age population is shrinking. According to 2024 data from the Ministry of Employment and Labor, this decline will accelerate starting in 2028. Analysts suggest that to maintain a long-term economic growth target of 1.9% to 2.1%, the nation will need an additional 894,000 workers by 2032. With new recruitment becoming increasingly difficult, industries are forced to find ways to assist existing personnel and maximize efficiency.The exoskeleton market sits at the intersection of technological innovation, aging demographics, and enhanced worker safety. Market research firm Markets and Markets projects the global exoskeleton market will grow from $560 million (approx. 826 billion KRW) in 2025 to $2.03 billion (approx. 2.99 trillion KRW) by 2030. Once confined to military and medical niches, exoskeleton technology is finally ready for the factory floor."In graduate school, I mainly researched exoskeletons for rehabilitation—helping the elderly or the disabled walk and eat," said Jae-ho Jang, CEO of FRT Robotics. "However, I saw that the U.S. was developing more powerful, faster systems using hydraulic technology. When I joined KITECH (Korea Institute of Industrial Technology), I merged my design expertise with hydraulic control technology to create high-performance powered suits."Jang’s interest in wearable robots began when he encountered research from UC Berkeley. He later spent nearly a decade as a researcher at KITECH, focusing on exoskeletons for national defense and industrial workers. While major Korean conglomerates were also conducting R&D, they were hesitant to commercialize due to market uncertainty. "It was frustrating to see so much taxpayer-funded technology die inside the lab," Jang recalled. "I decided to start my own company to bridge that gap and create the market that workers actually needed."In developing his products, Jang prioritized practicality over raw performance. While international competitors often focused on high-end controllers and expensive actuators, Jang knew that for industrial adoption, the gear had to be affordable, lightweight, and simple.The result is the "StepUp" series. The recently unveiled StepUp Neo utilizes a "passive" system that assists strength through mechanical structures without the need for batteries or motors. Rather than enabling workers to lift exponentially heavier loads, it focuses on minimizing injury and fatigue during routine tasks in construction, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare.FRT Robotics differentiates itself through three core strategies:1. Worker-Centric Design: By analyzing field data, the company identified thatworkers most frequently suffer from waist and shoulder issues. The StepUpseries is specifically engineered to support the repetitive bending and liftingmotions that lead to chronic conditions like herniated discs.2. Predictable Control: While early prototypes featured complex automationalgorithms, Jang found that "autonomy" often made users feel uneasy."A worker needs to trust that the machine will respond exactly the same wayevery time they move," he explained. This "fail-safe" approach ensures thateven in the event of a system error, the user can easily override the robot tostay out of harm's way.3. Price Competitiveness: Leveraging years of government-backed research,the company has optimized its cost structure. Using proven, reliabletechnology allows them to avoid the "innovation tax" often passed on tocustomers in the high-tech sector.Breaking into the conservative industrial market wasn't easy. "Korea has many early adopters for consumer tech, but industrial sites are very risk-averse regarding safety," Jang noted. To build trust, FRT Robotics adopted a B2G strategy. They proved their reliability in extreme conditions, such as firefighting with the Korea Forest Service and rescue operations with the National Fire Agency.Today, their products are registered as "Innovative Products" by the Public Procurement Service, allowing for public sector deployment. This has served as a springboard for the private sector, where they have supplied products to over 50 companies, including logistics and construction giants, for Proof of Concept (PoC) trials.The company is now preparing for global expansion, with plans to establish a U.S. subsidiary and responding to inquiries from Europe and the Middle East. This growth has been bolstered by the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), which provided networking, mentoring, and bridge-building for pilot programs in public nursing homes.Looking ahead, Jang sees a bigger picture. "Just as Tesla collects autonomous driving data through its EVs, FRT Robotics plans to secure 'Physical AI' data through our wearable robots," he said. By capturing the "know-how" of human labor, FRT Robotics aims to provide the training data for the next generation of humanoid robots.With technology transfers from ETRI (Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute) for on-device AI, FRT Robotics is evolving from a hardware manufacturer into a data platform company, aiming for its own "Tesla Moment" in the world of human-robot collaboration.By Hyung-seok Kang (redbk@itdonga.com)