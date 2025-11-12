AKEO EDU: Empowering Teachers and Students to Grow Together with AKEO AI.

Employees of AKEO EDU, including CEO Tae-hwan Kang / source=AKEO EDU

AKEO EDU is hosting a mini-class room at EduTech Korea / source=AKEO EDU

Akeo AI helps students learn by giving hints / source=AKEO EDU

AKEO EDU wins 10th E-Learning EduTech Business Model Contest / source=AKEO EDU

AKEO EDU has advanced to the Korean Final of the ESA Awards / source=AKEO EDU

Imagine this: a teacher lectures in front of dozens of students. During the follow-up practice session, a sea of hands goes up—each student eager to ask a question. The teacher moves to assist them, but with so many students, the process drags on. It’s common for a 10-minute lesson to be followed by a practice session lasting over an hour. Naturally, it becomes difficult for the teacher to focus on each student, leaving many waiting for help and struggling to receive in-depth instruction.Tae-hwan Kang, CEO of AKEO EDU and a Computer Science Education graduate from Korea University, has experienced this challenge firsthand while teaching coding. Coding education relies heavily on hands-on practice, but the high student-to-teacher ratio often hinders smooth progress. Reducing the number of students usually isn’t an option due to high demand, while hiring more teachers is prohibitively expensive.Kang proposes an “AI Teaching Assistant” as an alternative. The concept is simple: after the teacher’s explanation, each student is paired with a personalized AI assistant for the practice session. This allows the teacher to focus solely on lecturing. Students no longer have to wait—they can immediately consult their AI assistant. Importantly, the AI lessons are designed and reviewed by active professors, teachers, and education experts, ensuring high quality.AKEO EDU takes this a step further. The AI assistant is designed not to provide instant answers but to guide students through step-by-step hints. It first helps students grasp a problem’s core concept, then reinforces their understanding with examples. Finally, it presents practical scenarios to help them apply and internalize the concept. In essence, it encourages students to broaden their thinking and develop the habits needed for independent problem-solving.To maximize the AI assistant’s effectiveness, Kang developed and patented technologies based on Graph RAG and multi-agent systems. Graph RAG analyzes a student’s learning history and coding patterns to provide customized hints tailored to their individual level. The multi-agent system enhances educational quality and reduces AI hallucinations. When a student asks a question, a central manager identifies its nature and routes it to the most suitable expert agent, ensuring accurate and relevant feedback.Building on this vision and technology, AKEO EDU developed “AKEO AI,” an AI teaching assistant optimized for coding academies and large-scale coding programs at universities and institutions. Already in use at 11 middle and high schools, AKEO AI has also gained traction in the competitive coding academies of Daechi-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. As an online service, it has been praised for allowing students to learn, practice, and resolve questions not only in class but also at home. Teachers have also commended its dashboard, which visualizes each student’s progress and areas for improvement based on performance data—helping enhance the overall quality of instruction.Kang notes that implementing AKEO AI in large-scale coding programs involving hundreds of students can reduce the labor costs of hiring teaching assistants by over 50% and shorten practice sessions by more than 90%. “The larger the scale and the more challenging the content, the greater the utility of AKEO AI,” he explains. AKEO EDU plans to apply AKEO AI to the coding curriculum for the incoming 2026 class at Korea University—using this milestone as a springboard to enter the university coding education markets both domestically and abroad.AKEO EDU has had its eyes set on global expansion since its founding. The team actively leverages its members’ diverse international experiences. The CTO, a Canadian with a strong background in computer science, brings deep development expertise and firsthand experience from a successful startup exit. The content developer, who holds a master’s degree in AI, contributes insights gained while living in Belarus, while the content and automatic translation engine developer adds perspective from studying in Australia.As a result, AKEO EDU has built robust English-language content that is not merely translated but localized to suit the culture and learning styles of international students. With this, AKEO EDU aims to spark a “K-Coding” education wave in Southeast Asia. Kang is particularly focused on Singapore and Indonesia, noting their strong “education fever” (passion for learning) and favorable perception of K-content. To establish roots in these emerging EdTech markets, the company has partnered with Singaporean EdTech firm ACP to distribute its coding content and signed similar MOUs with educational companies in Los Angeles and Dubai. The Korea University Crimson Startup Support Group also provides various forms of assistance, including the Early-Stage Startup Package.As its key advantage in global competition, AKEO EDU is actively building “on-site educational case studies.” “Education shapes and leads a person’s life,” says Kang. “Therefore, it must be approached with great care.” This belief is why, after founding AKEO EDU, Kang established his own coding academy—to refine AKEO AI’s quality and scalability—and why the company continues to expand its deployments across schools.AKEO EDU consistently incorporates feedback and insights from teachers and students while refining its content with globalization in mind. This dedication has earned recognition at prominent industry events: the Excellence Award for Innovative Technology at the Korea e-Learning and EdTech Business Model Competition, the President’s Award from the Korea Digital Education Association, and selection as a Korean finalist for the Global Startup Awards (GESA) at the Eduplus Week Future Education Expo.“AKEO EDU has steadily grown by overcoming challenges in funding and case-building,” Kang concludes. “Now, we plan to strengthen our organization further by recruiting talent in content development, sales, and HR. Together, we’ll open the doors to the global market—with the goal of becoming a company that spreads positive impact throughout the world of coding education.”By Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)