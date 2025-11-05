‘912 Communication Inc.’ Curbs Voice Phishing Harm with AI Voice Security Technology.

Executives and staff of 912 Communication Inc. / Source=912 Communication Inc.

Financial losses from voice phishing, a form of phone-based fraud, are growing more severe by the day. According to the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA), 16,765 voice phishing crimes occurred in South Korea between January and August this year, causing total losses of about 885.7 billion KRW (approximately USD 640 million). Voice phishing typically occurs within minutes, yet the financial damage is enormous — making prevention far more crucial than response.South Korea’s mobile carriers and ICT companies are actively developing technologies to combat voice phishing. Among them, 912 Communication Inc., a startup nurtured under the Korea University Initial Startup Package, is attracting attention for introducing an AI-based voice security solution called “Voice Security AI.”912 Communication Inc.’s Voice Security AI integrates artificial intelligence with Text-to-Speech (TTS) technology — traditionally used to reproduce or analyze human voices — repurposing it to protect sensitive information during phone conversations. This includes details such as date of birth, address, bank account numbers, and passwords.CEO Jeongwon Yoon, who first encountered TTS technology while working at an advertising agency, recognized how AI dramatically enhanced the naturalness and precision of synthesized speech. Realizing that the same approach could analyze conversations to protect personal data, Yoon founded 912 Communication Inc.With a guiding belief that AI can deliver tremendous benefits when used responsibly but serious harm when misused, the company set out to develop technology that positively impacts human life.Building on its expertise in AI voice generation, 912 Communication Inc. developed MUTARI, a real-time AI voice security solution that detects when a caller utters sensitive information and automatically intervenes to prevent potential damage. The name “MUTARI” originates from a Korean phrase meaning “delivering voice without trouble.”MUTARI operates on a simple yet powerful principle. When a call is received from an unsaved number, the system immediately warns the user of potential voice-phishing risk. If sensitive information is detected, MUTARI sends an instant alert to the user’s or guardian’s smartphone — a function designed especially with elderly users in mind.If the warning repeats three times, the system takes proactive action by automatically inserting noise into the segment containing sensitive information, preventing the other party from clearly hearing or recording it. This protection applies to both live phone calls and recorded calls.“MUTARI goes beyond simply warning users — it actively blocks the damage,” said Yoon. “Key strengths include its guardian alert system, adjustable sensitivity for unknown numbers, and a free-to-use model for basic features.”912 Communication Inc. has been advancing its technology through multiple national R&D programs. Through Korea’s Startup Growth Technology Development Program (“Didimdol”) and Global R&D initiatives, the company has further refined its TTS-based voice security technology. It is also jointly researching sensitive-information detection and automatic noise-blocking methods with Korea University’s SLP Lab.Furthermore, the Korea University Crimson Startup Support Group has supported the company’s sustainable growth by providing research space, investment connections, and expert mentoring. Leveraging the university’s industry–academia network, 912 Communication Inc. has conducted joint research and technology verification — laying the groundwork to become a leading company in the voice security field.These research efforts and partnerships have strengthened the company’s competitiveness. 912 Communication Inc. currently holds 14 domestic and international patents (filed or registered) and three PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) applications. With support from Gwanak S-Valley, the company showcased its technology at CES 2025, receiving strong interest from government representatives and technology experts from the United States, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Hong Kong.The company is also collaborating with the Sejong Center for Creative Economy and Innovation (CCEI) to further enhance its anti-voice-phishing technology. By the end of this year, it plans to test a system capable of automatically reporting suspicious calls to the police, taking proactive prevention to the next level.At the same time, 912 Communication Inc. is developing a roadkill prevention solution using TTS-based sound recognition. The system detects animal sounds — such as wild boar calls — and warns drivers of nearby wildlife, achieving a 92 percent recognition accuracy in internal tests.912 Communication Inc. plans to commercialize the MUTARI solution by late 2025 or early 2026, following pilot tests among “elderly user communities in small and medium-sized cities. After deployment, the company intends to strengthen digital marketing and strategic partnerships, while securing investment to expand its sales and business operations teams.In parallel, the company is researching AI-driven early detection of cognitive decline, analyzing the voices of elderly users during calls to identify signs of dementia and related conditions. By enabling early screening through simple phone conversations, this technology could open new pathways for collaboration in the healthcare and public welfare sectors.“We aim to help people live safely through voice security technology,” Yoon said. “Our goal is to become a company like air — unseen, but indispensable.”By Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)