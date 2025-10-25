Witness testifies on Chanel bag to former first lady

Jeon Seong-bae, known for his ties to the Unification Church and alleged role as a liaison to former First Lady Kim Geon-hee, testified that he delivered a Chanel bag from the church to Kim. He admitted that his earlier claim of losing luxury items from the church was false.On Oct. 24, during Kim’s trial at the Seoul Central District Court, Jeon testified that around April 7, 2022, at a traditional house in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, he received a Chanel bag and Cheonsusam concentrate from former Unification Church Director Yoon Young-ho to deliver to Kim. When asked if he had delivered the bag, Jeon confirmed that he had.He said the bag was passed to Kim through his brother-in-law and delivered via Yoo Kyung-ok, a former presidential aide. Jeon also informed former Director Yun that the gift had been delivered and that Kim had received it favorably.Prosecutors said Kim later exchanged the bag for another Chanel bag and a pair of Chanel shoes. Jeon testified that he learned of the exchange last year when he attempted to retrieve the items. He said he had hidden the luxury goods he received from Kim at his home and had planned to return them to former Director Yun but could not contact him once the investigation began.When asked whether he had lied during the investigation, Jeon admitted that he had. He declined to say whether Kim had asked him to lie, stating he would address that question in his own trial.송혜미 1am@donga.com