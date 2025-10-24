Confronting the Ecosystem of Transnational Crime: Global Policing Alliances -Building Practical Solidarity through Real-Time Information Sharing and Joint Operations

Telecom fraud, often called voice phishing, has evolved into a monster that transcends borders, preying on vulnerable individuals through human trafficking and labor exploitation. The recent violent crimes such as confinement and assault of Korean nationals at so-called “scam compounds” in Cambodia has starkly exposed the reality of transnational crime.Not a single nation can overcome this challenge alone. Cooperation among nations is no longer a matter of choice but of necessity. We must advance beyond declaratory promises and build a practical solidarity that commands broad international consensus.From October 20, Korean National Police Agency will host the 5th International Police Summit (IPS) in Seoul. Since its launch in 2015, the IPS has served as a global platform leading discussions on future policing, ranging from strategies in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to navigating the uncertainties of an increasingly complex security landscape. It has established itself as a forum where police leaders from across the world come together to exchange ideas and strengthen cooperation.At this year’s summit, heads of police agencies will deliberate on policing strategies for seeking practical measures to build global policing alliances, which should be much faster, more intricate, and more powerful than ever before, given the escalating threat of transnational crime.The Korean National Police proposes concrete solutions: the establishment of global policing alliances characterized by real-time information sharing and joint operations. Concerns may arise that joint operations could encroach upon national sovereignty. Yet when conducted under explicit bilateral or multilateral agreements, and strictly within the bounds of domestic law, such cooperation harmonizes with sovereignty rather than undermines it. Indeed, joint operations based on mutual trust exemplify the exercise of responsible sovereignty in pursuit of collective security.In Europe, the Schengen Agreement has enabled various forms of joint police operations tailored to shared needs, proving to be an effective tool against cross-border crime. From victim rescue and evidence preservation to tracing and recovering criminal proceeds, blocking cross-border movements of offenders, and effecting arrests, coordinated joint operations among concerned states are the most effective prescription for dismantling crime hubs such as scam compounds.At the IPS, police leaders from over 30 nations will recognize the gravity of transnational crime and build consensus on the imperative for policing alliances that go beyond symbolic cooperation. This shared promises will be enshrined in a joint statement, pledging to the international community and to citizens worldwide our united commitment to safer societies.The pledge of global policing alliances, to be proclaimed in Seoul this October, must translate into tangible progress in each nation’s frontline policing. The Korean National Police stands ready to work hand in hand with our partners worldwide to make this vision a reality. We humbly ask for the continued support and encouragement of the public.Acting Commissioner General, Korean National Police Agency | Yoo Jae Seong