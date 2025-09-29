“Helping Fish Farms Respond to Abnormal High Temperatures with the Smart Farm Management Solution AQUANURI”

Min-sun Kim, CEO of HAMA Lab / Source=IT dongA

*This article was written with support from Seoul National University of Science and Technology.

Every summer, heatwaves push sea surface temperatures above 28°C, leading to mass deaths of farmed fish. These large-scale die-offs not only devastate fish farmers but also cause sudden supply shortages and soaring prices. To tackle this recurring problem, HAMA Lab developed AQUANURI, a smart farm management solution that monitors water quality in real time. By combining IoT sensors with AI-driven analysis, the system issues early warnings to reduce mortality. It also includes automated feeding and aquaculture-specific ERP features to ease labor burdens. We spoke with Min-sun Kim, CEO of HAMA Lab, about the solution.“Advanced technology-based management and predictive capabilities are crucial to prevent mass fish deaths caused by worsening abnormal high temperatures,” Kim said. “Believing that aquaculture needed digital transformation, we developed AQUANURI, a smart farm management solution.”Last year, high-temperature advisories—issued when sea surface temperatures exceed 28°C—lasted for a record 71 days, from July 24 to October 2. For species such as flatfish, which thrive between 18°C and 24°C, the impact was devastating. According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, approximately 46.88 million farmed fish died between June 11 and September 20. This year, the damage continued: in southern coastal regions with high concentrations of fish farms, advisories lasted 69 days from July 9 to September 16, compounded by red tide. In just one week, August 26 to September 1, more than 500,000 fish perished.Kim explained, “AQUANURI works by placing IoT sensors in tanks to collect water quality data in real time, which is then analyzed by AI. When water temperature exceeds the threshold, the system immediately issues an alert. It also detects sudden environmental changes that may lead to fish diseases. On top of that, automated feeding and ERP functions for production, sales, and accounting help reduce labor costs. Breeding logs and sales records, once entered manually, can now be managed in a dedicated aquaculture database.”Kim added, “Thanks to its wide range of features, AQUANURI helps offset productivity loss caused by the aging workforce and lack of expertise in aquaculture. Because its core technologies are our own sensing systems and AI-based predictive modeling, farmers can subscribe only to the functions they need, keeping the service light. Beyond smart aquaculture, HAMA Lab also provides end-to-end services from platform planning to deployment and operations, including AI-driven news clipping automation and stable-diffusion-based virtual fitting for the fashion industry.”HAMA Lab is now pushing to commercialize AQUANURI.“At present, our focus is on the improvements needed for commercialization,” Kim said. “For example, our self-developed model for classifying fish diseases had performance limitations. Adoption was also delayed due to the high costs and customization challenges of existing cloud services. That’s when we were selected for a global enterprise collaboration program run by Seoul National University of Science and Technology, which gave us the opportunity to work with Oracle. By leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and OCI Vision, we overcame performance barriers, while Oracle HeatWave Generative AI and OCI Data Science boosted productivity, bringing us closer to commercialization.”Kim continued, “To scale this solution, collaboration with traditional fish farmers—who tend to be cautious about new technologies—is essential. I personally visited around 200 farms in Jeju, but only two agreed to collaborate. We are currently testing the solution with flatfish and whiteleg shrimp at those sites. To expand to more species, we need diverse testbeds and datasets. I hope the government can mediate between farmers, research institutes, and tech companies.”HAMA Lab is also building a direct-trade service for fish farms to address instability in seafood distribution.“We are adding a direct-trade function to AQUANURI to establish a system that ensures a stable supply of fresh seafood,” Kim explained. “In the past, unstable supply often led to order cancellations and delivery delays, making inventory and sales management difficult and creating quality issues in complex distribution chains. Once this feature is in place, consumers will be able to buy fresh seafood directly from farms online, while farmers will benefit from smoother inventory and sales management with transaction data immediately reflected in the system.”Finally, Kim shared HAMA Lab’s long-term vision.“HAMA Lab has laid the foundation for sustainable growth. Our name itself carries the philosophy of ‘Harmonious Advancement for Mankind.’ We will continue focusing on people-centered AI that delivers tangible value to society. Moving forward, we aim to refine customized AI solutions, grow into a globally competitive tech company, and keep investing in nurturing young talent. In fact, most of our team members are young. By combining technological innovation with social responsibility, we hope to create a better tomorrow,” Kim said.By Dong-jin Kim (kdj@itdonga.com)