Environment Minister Kim signals review of new reactors

Environment Minister Kim Sung-hwan suggested a possible reconsideration of the plan, finalized in February, to build two new nuclear power plants and one small modular reactor (SMR), saying, “There are opinions that we must hear the public’s voice before making a decision.”“There are opinions that we must hear the public’s voice before making a decision. That view will likely be reflected in the 12th Basic Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand,” Kim said, effectively signaling a review. “I hope people will not see me as an anti-nuclear advocate.” Still, some observers voiced concern that his remarks could mark the beginning of a “phaseout season 2” reminiscent of the Moon Jae-in administration’s nuclear phaseout policy.At a press briefing on Sept. 9 at the Han River Flood Control Office in Seoul, Kim said, “Our society believes that while existing nuclear plants can be extended with safety guarantees, when it comes to new plants, we should listen more closely to public opinion before making a decision.” Kim is set to lead the Ministry of Climate, Environment and Energy, which will launch as early as October and oversee the nation’s energy policy.In February, the government confirmed the 11th Basic Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand (2024–2038), which included plans to construct two new reactors with a combined capacity of 2.8 gigawatts. It was the first decision to add new nuclear plants in a decade, since Shin Hanul units 3 and 4 were included in the 7th Basic Plan in 2015. Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power issued a site selection notice in March, but no further steps have been taken. The government is now preparing the 12th Basic Plan, scheduled to take effect next year.“With the Environment Ministry now overseeing energy policy, there is a growing chance of a more intensified version of ‘phaseout season 2,'" said Jeong Yong-hoon, a professor of nuclear and quantum engineering at KAIST. "The real question will be how to achieve carbon neutrality without building new reactors.”Hye-Ryung Choi herstory@donga.com