Son throws perfect ceremonial first pitch at Dodgers Game

Whether on the soccer field or the pitcher's mound, Son Heung-min of Los Angeles FC delivered a perfect strike. On Aug. 28, Son threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Major League Baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.The Dodgers were among the first to welcome Son to Los Angeles. When MLS team Los Angeles FC officially announced his signing on Aug. 7, the Dodgers left a comment on the club's social media, saying, "Welcome to Los Angeles, Heung-min! Fighting!"Son wore a Dodgers uniform bearing his soccer jersey number, 7, along with a matching cap as he took the mound. Appearing slightly nervous, he brushed his shoulders several times before smiling and throwing the pitch. The ball traveled 18.44 meters and landed squarely in the strike zone, prompting the stadium announcer to exclaim, "Perfect pitch, Sonny. Thank you!"Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell, who is the same age as Son, caught the ceremonial pitch. After Son stepped off the mound, the two embraced, with Snell saying, "That was really well thrown. I didn't even have to move my glove." Son smiled and replied, "You made it easy for me."Taking the stadium microphone, Son shouted, "It's time for Dodger baseball," signaling the start of the game, then moved to the stands along first base to watch the action. He was seated right next to the Dodgers' on-deck circle, giving him a close-up view of Shohei Ohtani (31). When Ohtani stepped into the on-deck circle, Son appeared fascinated and captured the moment on his phone.Son was unable to meet Ohtani before the game, as the pitcher was preparing for his start. Having undergone a second elbow surgery last year, Ohtani pitched five innings in his return, allowing just one run and earning the win. The Dodgers went on to defeat the Reds 5-1.Son was also named the MLS "Goal of the Week" for his debut. On Aug. 24, he scored his first MLS goal with a stunning free kick in the sixth minute of the first half against FC Dallas. Fan voting gave the goal 60.4 percent of the support, earning him the weekly honor.Having played three consecutive away games since his transfer, Son will make his home debut on Sept. 1 at BMO Stadium against San Diego FC.