Marching of valor. July. 29, 2022 07:56. .

Last week when I was in Paris, all of a sudden, the subway car stopped at Concorde Station. As lights were turned off inside, the murmur of the crowd, panicked, including me, filled in the car. Thinking that there may be a power outage or a terrorist act in place, I heard an announcement from the speaker, “Please shift to another vehicle,” explaining that a car before us started to smolder, requiring a safety check. People around me said, “Power may be off soon,” rushing out of the subway car. Around the same time, I visited a restaurant in Paris the other day. Right before it opened in the evening after a break, electricity went out. The owner of the restaurant called it a night, saying, “I am sorry but we cannot cook today.”



A series of power accidents has recently made French people highly aware that energy sources really matter. In the meanwhile, Russia’s government-owned energy business Gazprom reduced a gas supply that flows through Germany into other European nations to 40 percent of total capacity for 10 days starting from July 11. Since this Wednesday, it has taken further steps to cut back on gas supplies to 20 percent of total capacity. Indeed, Russia has in effect conducted retaliatory attacks by posing an energy risk to the West which has sanctioned Russia for invading into Ukraine.



Amid the growing energy risks across the European continent, a full-blown “Russian Winter” is becoming a reality. Personalized as “General Frost,” this extremely freezing weather was a main contributor to many failures of French Emperor Napoleon and German dictator Hitler when they invaded Russian territory. Nowadays, this word means a cold spell caused by Russia across Europe. Russia’s possible shutdown of the gas pipeline system may chill the European continent to the bone this winter.



With public fear only escalating across Europe, EU leadership made a bold proposal to reduce gas consumption to 15 percent of the current levels. Following this announcement, European governments have responded nimbly. The French government ordered all shops and stores to make sure that all doors are closed with air conditioners or heaters on during opening hours. Any owner of such facilities may face up to 750 euros in fine in case of any violation of this government guidance. The self-employed lament that they could close their stores during certain hours.



Local governments in Germany have designated communal areas with heating provided for those in need as the ratio of the “energy-poor” or a group of people who spend more than 10 percent of their household income on energy sources has recently risen to 25 percent of the total households in the country. Added to this, a growing number of people rush to supermarkets to buy firewood and coal in case of a power outage.



European nations are well aware that such measures do never solve the energy issue fundamentally considering that there is so much they can do merely by cutting down on energy consumption. However, some nations are nimble enough to ask large-scale energy suppliers in the Middle East and Africa to provide natural gas or crude oil, as an alternative option, for the sake of long-term energy security.



Reportedly, French President Emmanuel Macron requested that the UAE supply diesel to France when he successfully reached an agreement on energy projects with its leader last Monday. At that time, Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE president, made an impressive remark to reporters, “We have sold our oil to the far east for 40 years and now we are directing it toward Europe in this time of crisis.” This can translate into a bad sign to South Korea that its domestic supply of crude oil can be put at stake if the UAE, South Korea’s 5th largest oil supplier, redirects its oil imports from Asia to European buyers.



Major European countries maintain a relatively secure level of energy supply by buying up all available kinds of resources from African countries based on their long-held bonds. As if that were not enough, even the president throws himself into aggressively securing energy supplies to bring about a significant shift to the sales network of one of the biggest energy suppliers in the world. It is doubtful whether South Korea, a nation with scarce resources in its hands compared to European players, is preparing desperately for any possible energy crisis. It is the time that the South Korean government should do about energy diplomacy in the face of aggressive competitors in the global energy market.



한국어