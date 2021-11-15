One-stop app manages all stages of COVID-19 testing. November. 15, 2021 08:14. by Chang-Kyu Park kyu@donga.com.

Seoul Songpa District Office announced on Sunday that it will run a trial operation of its Bye COVID-19 application, which manages support from COVID-19 testing to infection management, starting from Tuesday.



The app provides all services needed for residents, spanning from testing, reviewing results and infection management. The Songpa District Office collaborated with private sectors such as the Jangwon Medical Foundation and U2Bio to support residents restore everyday life following a stage-specific shift to embrace eased social distancing and extended treatment at home.



Once the app is installed, those who have received negative COVID-19 results can look up the results through the app and get documented results, which would reduce the time and inconveniences people had to go through to get confirmation. Other features include filling out electronic medical questionnaire, notification and query of test results, testing history, self-diagnosis of epidemiological investigation.



The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store or Apple app store.



한국어