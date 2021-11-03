Seoul-Tokyo business leaders seek to expand economic exchanges. November. 03, 2021 07:30. by Hyun-Seok Lim lhs@donga.com.

Business leaders of South Korea and Japan said the two countries need to start improving the strained relations through economic cooperation.



During the 53rd conference hosted by the Korea-Japan Economic Association at Lotte Hotel in Seoul and Okura Hotel in Tokyo on Tuesday, SK Group Chairman and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Chairman Chey Tae-won said the two countries should expand the breadth and depth of their cooperative relations by establishing a cooperation platform at the industry level, adding if the business circles of the two countries join forces, it will help restoring bilateral relations in the political and diplomatic spheres.



Kim Yoon, chairman of Samyang Holdings Corp. and the Korean head of the association, said business leaders of South Korea and Japan should strengthen their strategic partnership, taking the launch of Japan’s new cabinet as an opportunity.



Since their first meeting in 1969, the conference has been held every year as a place to discuss economic and cultural exchanges between the two countries. This year, it is being held virtually in Seoul and Tokyo due to the spread of COVID-19.



Mikio Sasaki, chairman of the board of Mitsubishi Corp and the Japanese head of the association, said expanding economic exchanges between the two countries will not only enhance economic competitiveness but also strengthen bilateral ties.



