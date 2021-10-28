Alarming signs of the resurgence of COVID-19. October. 28, 2021 07:33. asap@donga.com.

There are signs of COVID-19’s resurgence in Korea amid the new guideline set to come into effect starting November 1. The number of new cases was tallied at 1,952 on Wednesday, which is an increase of 700 from the previous day.



The South Korean health authority said that COVID-19 daily cases took an upward trend again. Son Yeong-rae, a senior epidemiological strategist at the government's Central Disaster Management Headquarters, told at a briefing on Wednesday that the number of confirmed cases, which was in a downward trend for the past three weeks, shows signs of rebound starting this week. The health authority pointed out expectation for a return to normal life, eased restrictions on social gatherings, and increased indoor activities as the weather gets cold.



As the Halloween, which falls on Oct. 31, is nearing when young people will gather, the health authority is on alert to take preventive measures. Minister of Health and Welfare Kwon Deok-cheol said that the authority is worried that there are many violations of restrictions with the Halloween day on weekend. The next day of the Halloween is the first day on which the new guideline will commence. This adds to the concern that social gatherings will increase.



There are concerns of the twindemic of influenza and COVID-19. “COVID-19 and flu are both respiratory diseases, whose symptoms are very similar,” said Lee Sang-won, the head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency's epidemiological investigations team. “It would be difficult for hospital to tell apart a person with fever and a person infected with COVID-19.” The health authority will announce inoculation plan, which includes Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster shot, in November and December. It will also urge those aged over 60 to get booster shots of other COVID-19 vaccines.



