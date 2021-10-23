Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on crew member to death. October. 23, 2021 07:31. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin shot a woman to death leaving a man injured with a prop gun on a filming set. The gun in question was reported to have a blank shell. The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. Baldwin drew a lot of attention by mimicking then U.S. President Donald Trump back in 2017 on the famous comedy show “Saturday Night Live.”



Baldwin fired a prop gun on crew members on Thursday (local time) on the site of film “Rust” in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, southwest of the United States, according to The Associated Press. Halyna Hutchins, a photography director of the film, and Joel Souza, a director, were shot by Baldwin. The Daily Beast reported that the two victims got an abdominal and a shoulder injury, respectively. Director Hutchins was transferred to a medical center but died while it is not yet reported how seriously Souza has got injured. Baldwin has various roles to play in this film production as an actor, producer and co-playwright.



The authorities only said that the case is under investigation. Baldwin came out of the county’s sheriff’s office with tears in his eyes and refused to respond to the press, said regional media outlets.



