DP chairman: It is fortunate N. Korea did not fire a long-range missile. October. 21, 2021 07:21. .

In regard to North Korea’s recent launch of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), Song Young-gil, the head of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), told a radio show Wednesday that it is fortunate North Korea did not fire a long-range missile and conduct additional nuclear test. He went on to say that North Korea may have taken encouragement from South Korea’s successful test of SLBM, adding the need for dialogue has grown. North Korea’s state media boasted the successful launch of SLBM, saying the new missile had lots of advanced control guidance technologies, including flank mobility and gliding skip mobility.



This is not the first time that Rep. Song caused a controversy over his preposterous comment on North Korea. When North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office last year, he said “at least North Korea did not use cannon.” “The U.S. has said it will not reward North Korea for bad behaviors, but shouldn’t it be rewarded for good behaviors?” This is what Song said during a visit to the U.S. last month. He even suggested that the U.S. consider taking corresponding measures, such as reopening the Kaesong Industrial Complex, as the North has refrained from conducting nuclear and long-range missile tests since the end of 2017.



If North Korea’s announcement is true, the new SLBM goes beyond the typical SLBM meant for covert surprise attacks. Since it can move left and right, up and down during flight, it is virtually impossible to intercept it. SLBM is a strategic weapon designed to carry a nuclear warhead. Only countries with nuclear weapons have SLBM, except for South Korea, which has recently succeeded in developing it. While illegally developing such a formidable weapon and arguing it is lawful reinforcement of national defense, North Korea accused South Korea and the U.S. of having a double standard as the two defined the North’s missile tests as a “provocation.”



As if it were agreeing with Pyongyang’s claims, Seoul has not defined the latest launch as a “provocation.” Rep. Song’s remarks are not only an extension of Seoul’s low stance but go one step further, representing North Korea’s absurd claims. It is a bizarre logic that a theft of a robber and a murderer is not a crime but should be rewarded because it did not go as far as robbery. This is no different from deceiving oneself in order to escape from reality. Is it not the kind of rationalization North Korea has been aiming for?



한국어