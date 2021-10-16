Audiences to be allowed for pro baseball, soccer events. October. 16, 2021 07:26. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

As the South Korean government announced on Friday adjusted quarantine guidelines on Covid-19 to allow audiences into ballparks and stadiums beginning next week, pro baseball and soccer teams are enthusiastically welcoming the measure. From next week, people who have been fully vaccinated will be allowed to occupy up to 30 percent of the spectator capacities at outdoor pro sport events, and up to 20 percent of the capacities at indoor events even in areas under Level 4 social distancing.



The Korea Baseball Organization and professional baseball teams welcomed the move, saying, “It is a great signal when considering post-season events that will kick off in November.” As of Friday, baseball teams including KT (based in Suwon), LG, Doosan and Kiwoom (based in Seoul) will most likely advance to the post-season league. KBO will hold post-season events that will be scheduled after Nov. 15 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.



In pro soccer, a total of nine soccer clubs in the K-Leagues 1 and 2 will be allowed to receive spectators. Notably, the K-League 1’s final round, and the championship, teams’ promotion and demotion matches, and a race to advance to the AFC Champions League will take place in succession from late this month.



한국어