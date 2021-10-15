Global golf stars fall in love with Korean dumplings. October. 15, 2021 07:24. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

A Korean food experience event was held for global male golf stars on Wednesday, the first day of practice round for the PGA Tour CJ Cup, which will take place at Summit Club in Las Vegas on Friday. Among the PGA Tour competitions, the CJ Cup is the only contest sponsored by a South Korean company, CJ Group. The previous competitions from 2017 to 2019 were hosted at the Club at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island.



In the food event, Jason Day of Australia (34) participated in a quiz with Ahn Byeong-hun of South Korea (30) to guess the ingredients for Korean dumplings. Ian Poulter of the U.K. (45) and Kim Joo-hyeong of South Korea (19) spent time together making dumpling sauces for one another.



Poulter, who finished a full bowl of bibimbap that he whipped up himself during the same event last year, gave a thumbs-up, saying, “I love the spicy taste like the Gotchu paste from Bibigo (the official sponsor brand of CJ Cup). The sauce that I made today is perfect for my taste.” Poulter, who is known for his keen interest in Korean culture, posted a video on Instagram on Thursday of himself watching the Korean Netflix original show “Squid Game.” Adam Scott of Australia (41) and Tyrrell Hatton of the U.K. (30) each presented their own recipes of salad and chicken sandwiches with Bibigo dumplings.



한국어