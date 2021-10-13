Actress Moon Geun-young debuts as director. October. 13, 2021 07:18. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

Actress Moon Geun-young, 34, has debuted as director. Moon recently wrote on her Instagram that the shooting of her film, “Bach, Come to My Dream” has been completed. She expressed her gratitude for the movie staff, saying she was able to finish filming the three-episode film thanks to their help.



Moon also posted photos related to her directing work, such as a movie slate with “Director Moon Geun-young” written on it and a storyboard on a laptop screen. There is also a photo of her looking at the monitor and analyzing a scene at a filming site. During a live streaming on social media on Monday, Moon said the movie is currently in post-production and will be released as early as within the year.



“Bachi, Come To My Dream” is a three-episode movie based on the theme acting. Actor Ahn Seung-gyun, who starred in tvN 2018 series “Catch the Ghost” with Moon, plays the protagonist. Moon is also starring in the movie.



“I was excited and happy doing something new. I felt like growing as a person while collaborating with many artists,” Moon said. “I can’t wait to show the movie to people.” In September last year, Moon ended her contract with Namoo Actors, the agency she had been with for more than 10 years.



