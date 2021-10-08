Hyundai Mobis builds hydrogen fuel cell plants in Incheon and Ulsan. October. 08, 2021 07:32. skytree08@donga.com,tree624@donga.com.

Hyundai Mobis will invest 1.3 trillion won to build hydrogen fuel cell plants in Incheon and Ulsan. By 2023, when the construction of the plants will have been completed, Hyundai Mobis will have the capability to mass produce hydrogen fuel cell system in Korea, which would supersede its global competitors.



The groundbreaking ceremony for the new plant that will produce hydrogen fuel cell stacks took place on Thursday at the Cheongna High-Tech Industrial Complex in Incheon. The construction for the hydrogen fuel cell system plant was also shoveled in Ulsan the same day.



Hyundai Mobis plans to produce 100,000 hydrogen fuel cells per year at the plants in Incheon and Ulsan. If the plants begin operation in 2023 as planned, the company will become a leading supplier of hydrogen fuel cells both at home and abroad, with its annual production of 23,000 hydrogen fuel cells at the Chungju plant in North Chungcheong Province. Cheongna has been designated by the government as the industrial complex specifically focused on fostering the hydrogen industry.



President Moon Jae-in attended an event to reiterate the achievement made in the nation’s hydrogen industry and its commitment to become a global leader in creating hydrogen economy, which took place ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony. “The importance of hydrogen economy is growing as a means to reduce carbon emissions, which is critical to achieve our goal of carbon neutrality by 2050,” said Moon. “The industrial complex specifically designated for the next generation fuel cell system will serve as a mass production base for key components of hydrogen fuel cells, which will help us cement our global pioneering position in hydrogen-powered mobility.”



Hydrogen fuel cell stacks produced in the Incheon plant will be transferred to the Ulsan plant, where the end product of hydrogen fuel cells will be made. Stacks are the essential component to produce electric energy through an electrochemical reaction of the hydrogen and the air, and hydrogen fuel cell system is a complete product, which is a combination of stacks and hydrogen and air supply system and heat recovery system. Hyundai Mobis plans to supply the hydrogen fuel cell system for Hyundai Motor Company’s Ulsan plant, where hydrogen-powered vehicles are produced.



