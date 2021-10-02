Giving someone a ride on your back. October. 02, 2021 07:15. .

There are so many things in the world that you do not know before you actually do it. Giving someone a ride on your back or riding on someone’s back is one example. If you have not done it, you would not understand this poem. You would not know how warm and comforting it is to give someone a piggyback ride or ride on someone’s back.



This poem, which is reminiscent of “Ink Wash Painting” by Kim Jong-sam, features an old woman and a black goat. They are the kinds that usually go unnoticed. An old lady comes across as a human whose value has come to an end and a goat is neither cute nor expensive. It appears to be a miracle, however, when these seemingly good-for-nothing human and animal meet together. The old woman gives the goat a ride on her back and meets its eyes. The goat is like her own child to her. The goat leaned its fluttering heart against her back. They happily depend on each other.



It is heartbreakingly moving but the poem seems like a fantasy that is far from reality. For most of us, it is difficult to give someone a piggyback ride or ride on someone’s back. It is hard as it is so we do not have the strength to carry someone on our back. However, this poem is too beautiful that you might feel it is okay to depend on someone and let someone to depend on you. Doing so could give you comfort and carrying someone’s heart on your back could be warm rather than heavy. Besides, fall is a nice season to give someone a ride on your back or ride on someone’s back.



