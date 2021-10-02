Son, Kane make perfect combination. October. 02, 2021 07:17. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

Tottenham midfielder and striker Son Heung-min recorded the first assist of this season on Friday in London in the second match of Group G against NS Mura from Slovenia in the Europa Conference League 2021-2022 to contribute to a landslide victory by five to one. Coming on as a substitute 15 minutes after half-time, Son made a successful assist - the fourth offensive point of the season including three gals in the English Premier League. Tottenham took the lead in Group G with one win and one tie (four winning points).



Tottenham manager Nuno Herlander Simões Espírito Santo did not put major players such as Son and Harry Kane on a starting lineup to prepare for an upcoming EPL match with Aston Villa scheduled on Sunday. Dele Alli netted a penalty in the fourth minute of the first half, followed by Giovani Lo Celso who won a goal to end the first half with a score of two to one. After Ziga Kous from NS Mura chased Tottenham with the team’s first goal of the match, Santo sent in key players - Son, Kane and Lucas Moura - in the 14th minute of the second half.



Kane scored a hat trick with three more goals netted in the 23rd, 31st and 42nd minute of the second half. Son made a contribution to Kane’s second goal by penetrating deep into the left side to send a cross pass. It is the first joint goal of this season achieved by Son and Kane – the perfect duo who cooperated on 14 goals – the highest record of last EPL season. All eyes are on Kane who has not scored any goal yet since the EPL opened this season to see if these multiple goals on Friday can give him a chance to turn the tables. Tottenham fans look forward to the team rebounding from three losses running in the EPL. Manager Santo said that the three key players who joined simultaneously breathed life into the team.



한국어