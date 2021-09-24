BTS, Coldplay sing together to share comfort and consolation. September. 25, 2021 07:45. imi@donga.com.

“Even this trial now is only temporary/ You will always shine bright like now.” “My Universe” released on Friday by world-famous British band Coldplay has some Korean lines in its lyrics. Known as a joint project between BTS and Coldplay, it raised expectations among their fans. It comes across as a unique and seamless scene with a BTS-led Korean rap part and Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin’s English lyrics weaved together.



“My Universe” is a mid-tempo lively electronic dance song with a duration of 3 minutes and 46 seconds. Joining in writing and composing this song, BTS members deliver words of comfort and consolation by singing in Korean, “Every night, [I] fly to you forgetting that it’s just a dream. I meet you with a smile” and “A star embroidered with love that lights me up. You in my universe. You make me a different world.”



As of 1 p.m. on Friday, Coldplay made public this song on major music streaming services across the globe while posting a video clip with hand-written lyrics in English and Korean by the two global pop icons visually mixed with special graphic images. Despite being an unofficial music video, it went viral across YouTube in two hours of the release to record more than three million views.



Coldplay plans to publish an official music video of “My Universe” within this month according to Warner Music. Director and photographer Dave Meyers worked again with Coldplay on this song after he directed the band’s music video for “Higher Power,” a single album released in May. It garnered public attention by having South Korean dancer group “Ambiguous Dance Company” part of it.



