How long has the bright moon been there?



I raise a glass and ask to the deep blue sky.



What year is it tonight in the palace above the sky?



I want to ride the wind to go back but it worries me that I won’t be able to handle the cold in the beautiful palace made of jade in the high sky.



Dancing with my clear shadow early in the morning, it would be better to stay on the ground (the first volume). The moonlight turns the corner of a red palace.



- Shuidiao Getou by Chinese poet Su Shi (1037-1101)



